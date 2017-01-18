Ambush Play Two at Home this Weekend

January 18, 2017 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) - St. Louis Ambush News Release





St. Charles, MO- The St. Louis Ambush are back in action at the Family Arena for games this Friday and Sunday. On Friday, January 20, the Ambush host the Harrisburg Heat at 7:35 p.m. All fans in attendance at the January 20 game will receive a free ticket to X-Treme Ice Racing, slated for January 28 at the Family Arena. On Sunday, January 22, the Milwaukee Wave come to the Family Arena for a 3:05 p.m. afternoon match.

Friday's battle is the only meeting between the Ambush (1-11) and Heat (4-6) this season. The Heat come to town having lost their last two games and are looking for their first win on the road. Although they are in fourth place out of four teams in the MASL Eastern Division, there are only three and a half games separating all four teams, so Harrisburg is still in the hunt for one of two playoff spots and at the halfway point in their season, will be looking to knock off the Ambush at home.

Sunday's duel between the Ambush and Wave (7-5) is the third and final match of the season between the two teams. Milwaukee won the first two games and the Ambush would love nothing more than to win the final clash with the backing of home crowd at the Family Arena. The Wave come to town with the momentum of having won their last three games, combined with being only one game out of first place in the Central Division, so they are sure to give the Ambush all they can handle on Sunday. (Milwaukee hosts the Baltimore Blast the night before they come to the Family Arena to face the Ambush, so the aforementioned winning streak and standings could change by game time.)

The Ambush made a roster move last week, adding forward Nick Kolarac to the squad. Kolarac is a Pittsburgh native who has played professionally for the Philadelphia Fury (ASL) and the Pitssburgh Riverhounds (USL). He scored his first professional indoor soccer goal in his first professional indoor soccer game on Sunday against the Florida Tropics.

Following this weekend's pair of games, the Ambush will take to the road for two. On Sunday, January 29, the Ambush and Baltimore Blast square off for the first time this season at 3:05 p.m. CT at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore. The Ambush and the Cedar Rapids Rampage meet for the second time this season when the Ambush visit the US Cellular Center Friday, February 3 at 7:05 p.m. The Ambush are slated to return to the Family Arena to host the Kansas City Comets on Saturday, February 4 at 7:05 p.m.

Fans can catch all Ambush games this season live on the MASLtv YouTube channel. Single game and group tickets are available for all remaining home games. For more information, call the Ambush office at 636-477-6363. Keep up to date with Ambush news by visiting the official website, stlambush.com, the team's Facebook page and on Twitter and Instagram.

