Ambush Play on Road, at Home this Weekend

St. Charles, MO - The St. Louis Ambush collide with two Central Division rivals 24 hours apart this weekend. On Friday, February 3, the Ambush journey to Cedar Rapids to square off with the Rampage at 7:05 p.m. Following that contest, the Kansas City Comets invade the Family Arena for a 7:05 p.m. match Saturday, February 4.

Cedar Rapids and Kansas City, along with the Milwaukee Wave, are in a fierce battle for two playoff spots in the MASL Central Division, with only one game separating the three teams. Victories by the Ambush this weekend could certainly upset the apple cart for one or both of their opponents.

Cedar Rapids' potent offense is led by former Ambush star Gordy Gurson (20 goals, 9 assists), along with Player/Coach Hewerton Moreira (18 goals, 9 assists). Another important piece of the Rampage offense is Pablo Da Silva, who has 21 points, consisting of four goals and 17 assists. Defender Joshio Sandoval is Cedar Rapids' defensive leader with 19

