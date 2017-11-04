Ambush Kick off Season Saturday against Comets

News Release

St. Charles, MO (November 3, 2017) - The St. Louis Ambush kick off the new season when they renew the I-70 rivalry with the cross-state and Central Division rival Kansas City Comets Saturday evening. The first kick is slated for 7:05 p.m. at the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence.

Both the Ambush and Comets will take the field with several new faces including new Head Coaches; Hewerton Moreira for the Ambush and Kansas City legend Kim Roentved for the Comets.

The Ambush have also added renowned Goalkeeper Coach Mark Litton and Assistant Coach Tony Shelby, who worked with Hewerton last season in Cedar Rapids and comes to the Ambush with an impressive resume of his own, including coaching at the collegiate and professional levels. St. Louis indoor soccer legend Jamie Swanner returns as Assistant Coach. In accordance with MASL rules governing player/coaches, Swanner will be the Head Coach during games when Hewerton plays.

Roentved's coaching staff includes Assistant Coach/Goalkeeper Coach Alan Mayer, who enjoyed a 423-game playing career that included four seasons with the Comets, and Assistant Coach Jeff Davis, who is no stranger to either St. Louis or Kansas City fans, thanks to a 340-game playing career that included three seasons with the original Ambush, three with the Steamers, four with the Kansas City Attack and five with the Comets.

Both teams will take the field with a mix of new and returning players, a combination that is likely to result in an interesting resumption of the long-standing cross-state feud between these two storied Missouri rivals.

Saturday's night's game can be viewed on youtube.com. Following Saturday's duel in Independence, the Ambush kick off the home portion of the new season when they host the Milwaukee Wave Saturday, November 11, 2017 at 7:05 p.m. CT at the Family Arena. November 11 is also Veterans Day, and the Ambush will recognize our Veterans during the game. The 2017-18 season will be the fifth for the franchise, who has called the Family Arena home since 2013.

For up to date Ambush news, visit the official website, stlambush.com, the team's Facebook page and on Twitter and Instagram.


