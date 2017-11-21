Ambush Host Harrisburg Sunday at Family Arena

News Release

St. Charles, MO - T he St. Louis Ambush host the Harrisburg Heat this Sunday, November 19 at 3:05 p.m. CT at the Family Arena. The Ambush have started their 2017-18 season with two losses and are hungry for their first win. The Heat won their first game and visit the Cedar Rapids Rampage Saturday night, so they will be either 2-0 or 1-1 when they visit the Family Arena on Sunday.

The biggest offensive threat for the Ambush is Victor France, who has started the season strong, posting four goals and three assists in the first two games. Harrisburg's leading scorer is Bruno Ramos, who tallied two goals in the team's first outing.

In Harrisburg's one game played prior to Saturday, goalkeeper Hugo da Silva registered a 6.00 goals against average with a .769 save percentage. Ambush goalkeeper Paulo has a 9.41 goals against average with a .600 save percentage in the team's first two games.

Following Sunday's matinee matchup at the Family Arena, the Ambush face three consecutive away games. They visit the Cedar Rapids Rampage on November 26, the Heat on December 1 and the Baltimore Blast on December 2, before returning home to the Family Arena to host the Milwaukee Wave on Friday, December 8 at 7:35 p.m. CT. For up to date Ambush news, visit the official website, stlambush.com, the team's Facebook page and on Twitter and Instagram.

