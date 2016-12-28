Ambush Host Comets in New Year's Eve Matinee

St. Charles, MO - Soccer fans can close out the year with the St. Louis Ambush on New Year's Eve, this Saturday, December 31 at 1:05 p.m. at the Family Arena, when the cross-state and Central Division rival Kansas City Comets come to town for the first time this season.

The Ambush and Comets have met once thus far this season, with the Comets prevailing 8-3 in the November 13 season opener at the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence. The Comets produced a varied offensive attack in that contest, with eight different players, including goalkeeper Stephen Paterson, finding the back of the net.

Before they visit the Family Arena for Saturday's matinee match, the Comets journey to Florida on Friday night to square off with the Florida Tropics. The Comets currently have a 5-3 record, so they will be either 5-4 or 6-3 when Saturday's match kicks off. The Ambush are looking to improve on their 1-7 record.

Kansas City is led by dangerous forward Leo Gibson. Gibson is tied for fifth in the MASL in points (22), second in assists (13), sixth in average points per game (2.75) and second in game-winning goals (3). Comets goalkeeper Stephen Paterson ranks third in the league in goals against average (3.91), third in save percentage (.754), and is tied for third in wins with five. Paterson has also posted one of the only two shutouts in the league thus far this season.

The Ambush scoring leaders are Corey Adamson, Stefan St. Louis and Richard Schmermund (five goals each). The point leaders are Schmermund and St. Louis (seven each) and the leader in assists is Kentaro Takada with five.

Saturday's contest also marks the return to St. Louis of Odaine Sinclair, who played the last three seasons with the Ambush and won the 2013-14 MISL Rookie of the Year honor. Sinclair tallied 36 goals and 38 assists in three seasons with the Ambush. He has two goals and one assist in eight games played thus far this season with the Comets. Sinclair signed with the Comets prior to the start of the current season.

Following Saturday's game, the Ambush play three consecutive road games. They travel to Milwaukee on Saturday, January 7 when they battle the Wave at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena at 1:05 p.m. The next weekend, the Ambush head south to Florida for two games against the Tropics, on Friday, January 13 at 6:35 p.m. and on Sunday, January 15 at 4:35 p.m. Fans can catch all Ambush games this season live on the MASLtv YouTube channel. The Ambush return home to the Family Arena when they host the Harrisburg Heat on Friday, January 20 at 7:35 p.m.

Single game and group tickets are available for all remaining home games. For more information, call the Ambush office at 636-477-6363. Keep up to date with Ambush news by visiting the official website, stlambush.com, the team's Facebook page and on Twitter and Instagram.

