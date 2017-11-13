Ambush Fall to Milwaukee in Home Opener

News Release

St. Charles, MO - The Milwaukee Wave spoiled the St. Louis Ambush home opener Saturday night at the Family Arena when they handed the home team a 9-2 loss.

Daniel Mattos put the visitors on the board first with a rocket on a restart at 10:31 of the first quarter. The Wave increased their lead to 2-0 when Robert Renaud took a pass from Tenzin Rampa and buried it in the net at 13:17. Drew Ruggles made the score 3-0 with his goal at the six minute mark of the second period. The Wave started to run away with things as former Ambush player Andre Hayne found the back of the net at 8:37. Hayne later would earn a trip to the penalty box for committing four fouls in the half, but the Ambush failed to capitalize on the power play and the visitors enjoyed a 4-0 lead at halftime.

Ian Bennett nutmegged Ambush goalkeeper Paulo to increase Milwaukee's lead to 5-0 at 4:02 of the third quarter. Less than two minutes later (6:00), Guilherme Veiga gave the visitors a 6-0 lead. The Ambush finally answered when Richard Schmermund scored at 9:37. Milkwaukee was undeterred, however, as tallies from Marcio Leite and Bennett gave the Wave an 8-1 lead that held through the end of the third quarter.

Bennett found the back of the net again at 5:08 of the fourth period to increase Milwaukee's lead to 9-1. With Hewerton wearing the sixth attacker jersey, Jerjer Gibson scored for the Ambush at 8:20 to make the score 9-2. Those number held through the final buzzer, giving the Ambush a disappointing end result to their home opener.

Head Coach Hewerton was not happy with what he saw. "Things like that cannot happen again," he said of the lopsided score. "That's unacceptable, especially playing at home. So you can bet playing against Harrisburg (next Sunday), we're going to be much better organized and much stronger."

The Ambush are back in action next Sunday, November 19 when the Harrisburg Heat invade the Family Arena for a 3:05 p.m. matinee affair.


