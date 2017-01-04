Ambush Duel Wave in Milwaukee Saturday

St. Charles, MO - The St. Louis Ambush kick off the new year by paying a visit to Milwaukee to square off with the Wave this Saturday, January 7 at 1:05 p.m. at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

Milwaukee takes the pitch with a 5-5 record. They have won three of their last four games, the most recent being a 9-4 win over the Chicago Mustangs on New Year's Eve. The Ambush are 1-8, having suffered an 8-5 loss to the Kansas City Comets in their most recent outing on December 31 at the Family Arena.

Milwaukee's offense is led by midfielder Ian Bennett and forward Max Ferdinand. The potent duo ranks high on the league's list of offensive stats. Bennett is third in the MASL in points (33), while Ferdinand is sixth at 25. Bennett is second in the league in goals scored (29) and Ferdinand leads the league in assists with 16. Bennett ranks third in the MASL in average points per game (3.30) while Ferdinand comes in right behind him at 2.78.

The Wave's defensive leaders are former Ambush defender Chad Vandegriffe and defender Daniel Chamale with nine blocks each. Goalkeeper Josh Lemos ranks seventh the league in goals against average (5.34), ninth in save percentage (.679) and is tied for fourth in wins with five.

For the Ambush, the points leader is Richard Schmermund with nine, followed by Mitchell Garcia and Stefan St. Louis with seven points each. Scoring leaders are Schmermund (seven goals), followed by Corey Adamson and Stefan St. Louis with five goals each. Kentaro Takada is the assists leader with five. On defense, the Ambush are led by Chris Mattingly, who leads the team and the league with 29 blocks.

Saturday's game is the second of three between the Ambush and Wave this season. The Wave prevailed in convincing fashion in the first meeting, stinging the Ambush 14-6 on December 3 in Milwaukee. The final battle between these two teams is slated for Sunday, January 22 at 3:05 p.m. at the Family Arena.

The January 7 contest is the first of three consecutive away games for the Ambush. Following Saturday's match, the team travels to Florida for two games against the Tropics, on Friday, January 13 and Sunday, January 15. The next home game is slated for Friday, January 20, when the Ambush host the Harrisburg Heat at 7:35 p.m. at the Family Arena. Fans can catch all Ambush games this season live on the MASLtv YouTube channel. The Ambush return home to the Family Arena when they host the Harrisburg Heat on Friday, January 20 at 7:35 p.m.

Single game and group tickets are available for all remaining home games. For more information, call the Ambush office at 636-477-6363. Keep up to date with Ambush news by visiting the official website, stlambush.com, the team's Facebook page and on Twitter and Instagram.

