Ambush Drop 10-4 Contest to Comets

St. Charles, MO - The St. Louis Ambush lost 10-4 to the Kansas City Comets Saturday night at the Family Arena.

The visitors got on the board first and did so early when Lucas Rodriguez scored 2:15 into the first quarter. Neither team found the back of the net again in the period and Kansas City held a 1-0 lead at the end of the quarter.

The Comets took a 2-0 lead 40 seconds into the second quarter on Guerrero Pino's goal. Kansas City would strike again when Edwardsville native Brian Harris beat goalkeeper Casey Clark at 7:47. The lead increased to 4-0 when Pino scored his second of the contest at 8:39. Vahid Assadpour scored the final goal of the half in the final seconds of the quarter (14:42) to give Kansas City a 5-0 lead at halftime.

John Sosa posted the first tally of the second half with a goal at 1:25 of the third quarter. Assadpour struck again when he beat Clark on a restart at 6:29 to make the score 7-0. The score ballooned to 8-0 after Clark passed to Greg Kranz, who attempted a weak pass back to Clark, but Ignacio Flores was able to steal the slow roller and easily put it into the back of the net at 13:55. The Ambush finally scored at 14:23 on Ross MacGregor's tally.

In an unusual move, the Ambush started the fourth quarter with the sixth attacker in play. Former Ambush star Odaine Sinclair scored on his former team at 1:44 of the fourth period to make the score 9-1. The Ambush answered at 2:29 on a goal from Victor France to reduce the lead to 9-2. France would strike again at 5:57 to make the score 9-3. The Ambush struck again when Joao Pepe took a pass from Chris Mattingly and fired it into the net at 9:54. Kansas City answered at 12:27 when Lucas Rodriguez scored for a score of 10-4 that would stick until the final buzzer.

Head Coach Tony Glavin looked for a bright spot after another deflating loss. "The bright spot for me," Glavin said, "is I don't like pulling the goalkeeper, but when we did (at the beginning of the fourth quarter), it made our players sharper."

The Ambush are back in action next Friday, February 10 when they host the Chicago Mustangs in a rare 11:05 a.m. match. Tickets for the February 10 contest are free. To claim your tickets, simply come to the Family Arena Box Office on Monday through Friday from noon to 6:00 p.m. and ask for your tickets. This game is now a general admission event with a limit of eight tickets per person. For groups of more than eight please contact Molly Dempsey at MTDempsey@familyarena.com (mailto:MTDempsey@familyarena.com) .

Fans can catch all Ambush games this season live on the MASLtv YouTube channel. Single game and group tickets are available for all remaining home games. For more information, call the Ambush office at 636-477-6363. Keep up to date with Ambush news by visiting the official website, stlambush.com, the team's Facebook page and on Twitter and Instagram.

