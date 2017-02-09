Amadio, Reign Glide Past Condors 2-1
February 9, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
Ontario, CA - Forward Mike Amadio scored 37 seconds into the game and added an assist to help the Ontario Reign (24-10-8-0) defeat the Bakersfield Condors (19-18-4-1) 2-1 at Citizens Business Bank Arena Wednesday evening.
The Reign opened scoring quickly as forward Mike Amadio deflected in a Zac Leslie shot from the point 37 seconds into the contest. Midway through the period, forward Patrick Bjorkstrand made it 2-0 knocking a rebound past Condors netminder Jonas Gustavsson (L, 33 saves on 35 shots) at 11:17. Forwards Daniel Ciampini and Amadio added assists.
In the final frame, the Condors pulled within one as forward Jesse Puljujarvi snuck a shot past a sliding Jack Campbell (W, 26 saves on 27 shots) at 1:44. Bakersfield continued to rifle chances on the Reign goaltender, but Campbell provided 12 timely saves to solidify the win. The Reign finished the contest 0-for-2 on the power play while the Condors went 0-for-1.
$2 Bud Light Friday returns this week as the Reign host the San Diego Gulls on Friday, February 10 at 7:00 p.m. at Citizens Business Bank Arena. Grab a ticket, hot dog and soda starting at $25 and NO FEES with a Reign Power Play Pack! Buy Pack
Become a "Fan" of the Reign on Facebook at Facebook.com/OntarioReign, join the conversation on Twitter at Twitter.com/OntarioReign and follow us on Instagram at Instagram.com/OntarioReignHockey .
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
American Hockey League Stories from February 9, 2017
- Texas Signs Brendan O'Donnell - Texas Stars
- Grand Rapids Recalls Heeter from Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Sabres Recall Grant, Rodrigues - Rochester Americans
- Amadio, Reign Glide Past Condors 2-1 - Ontario Reign
- Puljujarvi Scores, But Condors Surge Not Enough in Ontario, 2-1 - Bakersfield Condors
- Frk Powers Griffins Past Moose, 4-1 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wild Slips in OT, Point Streak Extended to Nine Games - Iowa Wild
- Monsters Storm Back to Beat Wild In OT, 2-1 - Cleveland Monsters
- Fastest Goals in Franchise History Lead Phantoms Past Binghamton - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Defeated 4-0 by St. John's - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- B-Sens Shutout by Phantoms 5-0 - Binghamton Senators
- IceCaps Mute Penguins 4-0 - St. John's IceCaps
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.