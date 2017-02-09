Amadio, Reign Glide Past Condors 2-1

February 9, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





Ontario, CA - Forward Mike Amadio scored 37 seconds into the game and added an assist to help the Ontario Reign (24-10-8-0) defeat the Bakersfield Condors (19-18-4-1) 2-1 at Citizens Business Bank Arena Wednesday evening.

The Reign opened scoring quickly as forward Mike Amadio deflected in a Zac Leslie shot from the point 37 seconds into the contest. Midway through the period, forward Patrick Bjorkstrand made it 2-0 knocking a rebound past Condors netminder Jonas Gustavsson (L, 33 saves on 35 shots) at 11:17. Forwards Daniel Ciampini and Amadio added assists.

In the final frame, the Condors pulled within one as forward Jesse Puljujarvi snuck a shot past a sliding Jack Campbell (W, 26 saves on 27 shots) at 1:44. Bakersfield continued to rifle chances on the Reign goaltender, but Campbell provided 12 timely saves to solidify the win. The Reign finished the contest 0-for-2 on the power play while the Condors went 0-for-1.

$2 Bud Light Friday returns this week as the Reign host the San Diego Gulls on Friday, February 10 at 7:00 p.m. at Citizens Business Bank Arena. Grab a ticket, hot dog and soda starting at $25 and NO FEES with a Reign Power Play Pack! Buy Pack

Become a "Fan" of the Reign on Facebook at Facebook.com/OntarioReign, join the conversation on Twitter at Twitter.com/OntarioReign and follow us on Instagram at Instagram.com/OntarioReignHockey .

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 9, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.