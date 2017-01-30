Alvas Powell Named to Jamaica Men's National Team Roster

January 30, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Portland Timbers News Release





PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Timbers defender Alvas Powell has been named to the Jamaica Men's National Team roster for the team's upcoming international friendly against the U.S. Men's National Team, it was announced today.

Earning his first call-up of the 2017 campaign, Powell will join Jamaica midweek for its fixture against the United States on Friday, Feb. 3, at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., returning to the Timbers to resume preseason training following the game. Beginning at 4 p.m. (Pacific), the match against the United States will be broadcast live on FS1, UniMas and UDN.

Since making his international debut on Dec. 10, 2012, Powell, 22, has earned 21 caps for Jamaica, including 11 FIFA World Cup qualifying appearances (10 starts), while also earning one appearance in the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Most recently, the defender has played in seven games (6 starts) during 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying for Jamaica.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Major League Soccer Stories from January 30, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.