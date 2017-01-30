Alvas Powell Named to Jamaica Men's National Team Roster
January 30, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Timbers defender Alvas Powell has been named to the Jamaica Men's National Team roster for the team's upcoming international friendly against the U.S. Men's National Team, it was announced today.
Earning his first call-up of the 2017 campaign, Powell will join Jamaica midweek for its fixture against the United States on Friday, Feb. 3, at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., returning to the Timbers to resume preseason training following the game. Beginning at 4 p.m. (Pacific), the match against the United States will be broadcast live on FS1, UniMas and UDN.
Since making his international debut on Dec. 10, 2012, Powell, 22, has earned 21 caps for Jamaica, including 11 FIFA World Cup qualifying appearances (10 starts), while also earning one appearance in the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Most recently, the defender has played in seven games (6 starts) during 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying for Jamaica.
