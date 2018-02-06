Alum Matt Duffy re-signs with Tampa Bay for 2018

Former Knights star infielder Matt Duffy (2010) has agreed to a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Rays, avoiding arbitration.

The Long Beach State product missed the entire 2016 season while recovering from Achilles tendon surgery. He hit .276 (21-76) with Tampa Bay in 21 games in 2016 after being acquired in a trade with San Francisco.

Matt is projected to be Tampa Bay's starting third baseman, with the trade of longtime Rays star Evan Longoria to San Francisco. He's one of two alums on the Rays, the other being pitcher Matt Andriese (2009).

Duffy is a lifetime .281 (271-966) hitter in 234 career MLB games, with 17 homers and 113 RBIs. He was runner-up for the National League's Rookie of the Year Award in 2015, his first full season in the majors.

Brewers trade alum Andrew Susac to Baltimore

The Milwaukee Brewers traded catcher Andrew Susac (2009) to the Baltimore Orioles on Feb. 2. He has been placed on Baltimore's 40-man roster and will compete for a spot on the 25-man opening-day roster in spring training.

Andrew struggled with injuries last year and spent most of the season at Class AAA Colorado Springs, where he batted .205 in 51 games with eight home runs, 35 RBI and .711 OPS.

Andrew was rated as the WCL's top pro prospect following the 2009 season. He was San Francisco's second-round pick in the 2011 MLB draft, made his MLB debut with the Giants in 2013 and won a ring with SF in 2014. He is a career .232 hitter in 104 MLB games, with seven homers and 35 RBIs.

Cunningham returning for 2018 season

We have signed junior left-handed pitcher Cason Cunningham of Linfield College for the upcoming season. He is a returnee from the 2017 WCL championship team.

Cunningham was 1-0, 1.61 in seven games, with 28 strikeouts in 22.1 innings before being shut down for the balance of the season in late July. He was an honorable-mention WCL pick and a South Division all-star despite pitching just two innings after July 3.

A graduate of Sheldon High School in Eugene, Cason was 5-1 with a 2.13 ERA in 15 games for Linfield in 2017 and earned Northwest Conference Pitcher of the Year honors. He had 104 strikeouts in 84.1 innings and held opponents to a .154 batting average.

Knights sign Pepperdine freshman RHP for 2018

Pepperdine University freshman pitcher Chandler Cooper has signed with the Knights for the 2018 season.

He is a 6-foot-2, 190-pound right-hander from Wakeland High School in Frisco, Texas. He was a three-year letterman who also played four years for the Frozen Ropes Club team.

Cooper was 5-2, 2.02 in seven games as a senior, with 51 strikeouts in 34.2 innings in 2017, when Wakeland advanced to the state-tournament semifinals. He was 12-2, 1.45 lifetime.

Corvallis prominent on Collegiate Baseball's Players to Watch

Thirteen current, former or future Knights were named as Top Players to Watch in their respective conferences in Collegiate Baseball Newspaper's annual college baseball preview issue.

Included in that list is southpaw Hazahel Quijada of UC Riverside, who was on the mound for the final out in our Game 3 victory over Victoria in the 2017 West Coast League Championship Series. For more on that story, please click here.

Oregon State's Nick Madrigal honored again

Alum Nick Madrigal (2015) of Oregon State, the 2017 Pac-12 Conference Player and Defensive Player of the Year, has been named a preseason first-team All-American by Perfect Game, D1baseball.com, Collegiate Baseball and Baseball America.

A junior infielder from Elk Grove, Calif., Madrigal was the second player in the last two decades to earn Pac-12 Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year honors in the same season. He was also named a unanimous All-American in 2017, earning recognition from all six teams.

Madrigal takes a .359 career batting average into the 2018 season after hitting .380 as a sophomore. He has 31 doubles, seven triples, five home runs, 69 RBIs and 19 steals in 24 attempts in 109 career games.

Nick was our Most Outstanding Player in 2015, the summer before his freshman season at OSU.

Long Island Ducks re-sign Alex Burg

The Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League have re-signed alum Alex Burg for the 2018 season. He is a catcher from Washington State who was the MVP of our 2008 WCL championship team.

Alex hit had 12 homers, 42 RBIs, 48 runs and 20 doubles for the Ducks in 2017 and helped lead them to the Liberty Division championship. He played in the Atlantic League All-Star game and hit .348 (8-23) in the playoffs, with two homers and three RBIs.

Alex played for seven years in in affiliated pro ball. He reached triple-A in 2013, 2015 and 2016 and hit .260 in 552 career minor-league games, with 69 homers and 277 RBIs.

Northwest Conference honors players, intern

Three former/current Knights players and an intern were named 2016-17 Northwest Conference Scholar-Athletes. The award recognizes outstanding performance in the classroom and on the field of play.

So honored were catcher Andrew Reichenbach (2016) of George Fox; pitcher Cason Cunningham (2017-18) of Linfield; infielder Brady Rediger (2017) of Linfield, and 2017 Knights media intern Holly Bartholomew, a soccer player at Pacific University.

To be eligible, a student-athlete must achieve a cumulative grade-point average of 3.50 or higher at the end of the academic year, and must have participated throughout the entire varsity season.

Alumni watch

Outfielder Caleb Whalen (2012) was released by Milwaukee after two seasons in their minor-league organization.

Outfielder Jordan Poyer (2010) of the Buffalo Bills was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for Dec., 2017.

Infielder Cody Lenahan (2013) has signed a contract extension with the Lake Erie (Avon, Ohio) Crushers of the Frontier League.

