Altshuller Reassigned to Charlotte
December 28, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, FL - The Florida Everblades announced Wednesday that the Carolina Hurricanes (NHL) have reassigned goaltender Daniel Altshuller from the Everblades to the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League (AHL). In a related move, the Hurricanes have reassigned goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to the Everblades from AHL Charlotte.
Altshuller, 22, returns to Charlotte after recording an impressive 38-save victory over the Orlando Solar Bears on Tuesday night. Altshuller has logged a 5-0-0-1 record, a 1.68 goals-against-average and a 0.934 save percentage with the Everblades this season. The 6-4, 201-pound netminder returns to Charlotte where he holds a 1-2-0 record, with a 3.44 goals-against-average and a 0.884 save percentage. The Nepean, Ontario native is a third-round draft selection of the Hurricanes in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.
Nedeljkovic (nuh-DELL-coe-VICH), 20, joins the Everblades having totaled a 3-12-0 mark, with a 3.44 goals-against-average and a 0.876 save percentage with Charlotte this season. The 6-0, 190-pound goaltender made three appearances with the Everblades during the 2014-15 season posting a 2-1-0 record, a 3.38 goals-against-average, and a 0.841 save percentage. Last season, he posted a 24-20-4 record with two shutouts and a 2.97 goals-against average and 0.907 save percentage split between the Flint Firebirds and the Niagara IceDogs of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). The Parma, Ohio native is a second-round (#37 overall) draft selection of the Hurricanes in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.
