Altshuller Reassigned to Charlotte

December 28, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release





ESTERO, FL - The Florida Everblades announced Wednesday that the Carolina Hurricanes (NHL) have reassigned goaltender Daniel Altshuller from the Everblades to the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League (AHL). In a related move, the Hurricanes have reassigned goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to the Everblades from AHL Charlotte.

Altshuller, 22, returns to Charlotte after recording an impressive 38-save victory over the Orlando Solar Bears on Tuesday night. Altshuller has logged a 5-0-0-1 record, a 1.68 goals-against-average and a 0.934 save percentage with the Everblades this season. The 6-4, 201-pound netminder returns to Charlotte where he holds a 1-2-0 record, with a 3.44 goals-against-average and a 0.884 save percentage. The Nepean, Ontario native is a third-round draft selection of the Hurricanes in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

Nedeljkovic (nuh-DELL-coe-VICH), 20, joins the Everblades having totaled a 3-12-0 mark, with a 3.44 goals-against-average and a 0.876 save percentage with Charlotte this season. The 6-0, 190-pound goaltender made three appearances with the Everblades during the 2014-15 season posting a 2-1-0 record, a 3.38 goals-against-average, and a 0.841 save percentage. Last season, he posted a 24-20-4 record with two shutouts and a 2.97 goals-against average and 0.907 save percentage split between the Flint Firebirds and the Niagara IceDogs of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). The Parma, Ohio native is a second-round (#37 overall) draft selection of the Hurricanes in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from December 28, 2016

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.