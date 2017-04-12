Altoona Curve Game Information: April 12, 2017

News Release

YESTERDAY: The Flying Squirrels walked off with a two-run single by Chris Shaw in the tenth to beat the Curve, 4-3. The Curve took a 3-2 lead in the top of the 10th inning with a bases-loaded walk by Pablo Reyes. Jordan Luplow hit two home runs in the game, both solo shots. Altoona starting pitcher Yeudy Garcia lasted just five batters, working two outs in the first inning before being removed. Sean Keselica, Miguel Rosario and Jared Lakind combined for 8.1 scoreless innings. TONIGHT: The Curve wrap up the season-opening road trip with the finale of three games against the Richmond Fly- ing Squirrels, Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants. Last season, the Curve went on 15-3 against the Flying Squirrels through August 4, including winning 13 straight. In their last game at The Diamond on September 5, Altoona won in 10 innings and clinched a spot in the Eastern League postseason on the final day of the regular season. The Curve went 16-6 overall last season against Richmond. FOR ALTOONA: Right-hander Alex McRae takes the Curve in his second start of the year. He worked five innings against Harrisburg on Opening Day on Friday, allowing one run on seven hits over five innings with a career-best nine strikeouts. Last season he joined the Curve in late-June after making 12 starts in the Florida State League. After going 2-4 with a 10.25 ERA in his first six starts with Altoona, McRae went 6-2 with a 2.47 ERA (17 ER/62.0 IP) over his last ten outings (nine starts) from July 14-September 1. In his last 11 outings overall (ten starts) since July 14, 2016, McRae has gone 7-2 with a 2.24 ERA (18 ER/61.0 IP). A native of Milwaukee, McRae is in his fourth professional season after being drafted by the Pirates in the tenth round out of Jacksonville University in 2014, where he played first and third base along with pitching. For more on McRae, see page two.

FOR RICHMOND: Right-hander Pat Young makes his first Double-A start. He has pitched two games out of the Richmond bullpen, combining for 3.1 scoreless innings. He was drafted by the Giants in the 13th round in 2013 out of Villanova. He spent last season with San Jose in the California League, where he posted a 6-1 record and 4.13 ERA over 52 appearances. EXTRA! EXTRA!: The Curve and Flying Squirrels started off 2017 the same way they finished 2016: Extra innings in both games of the series so far. In fact, the two teams have needed extra frames in five of their last eight meet- ings. On August 3, Edwin Espinal hit a walk-off home run to give the Curve a 2-1 win in 12 innings at PNG Field. The next night, Espinal hit a walk-off sac fly in the 10th inning. The two teams played 10 innings in the season finale on September 5, a 2-0 Curve win. On Monday, the Curve won picked up a go-ahead single from Pablo Reyes in the 12th inning. Last night, Richmond walked off with a 4-3 win in ten innings. ROSTER: The 2017 Curve roster has 10 players that have worn an Altoona uniform prior to this season. 14 are play- ing at the Double-A level for the first time in their careers. There are 13 pitchers and 12 position players on the Curve roster. 24 of the 25 players were originally signed or drafted by the Pirates, with the lone exception being catcher Zane Chavez. 23 players have played with only the Pirates organization in their professional careers (RHP Buddy Borden spent time in the Tampa Bay organization). FAMILIAR FACES: The ten players who were with the Curve last year include pitchers Montana DuRapau, John Kuch- no, Jared Lakind, Alex McRae, Miguel Rosario and Brandon Waddell, catcher Tomas Morales, infielders Edwin Espinal and Kevin Newman, as well as outfielder Elvis Escobar. DuRapau and Kuchno also spent time on the Altoona roster in 2015. Kuchno and Morales are the only two players on the team with an experience above the Double-A level. A NEW SKIPPER: For the third consecutive season, the Curve will led by a brand new manager in 2017. Indiana, Pa. native Michael Ryan takes over as the manager for the Curve this year after leading the A-Adv. Bradenton Marauders to a championship in the Florida State League last season. Ryan was a coach with the Curve in 2012 before spending the next two years managing the West Virginia Power in the South Atlantic League. He moved up to Bradenton in 2015 for the first of his two seasons there. Ryan was drafted by the Minnesota Twins out of Indiana Area High School in 1996 and he went on to play in 15 professional seasons, including five in the majors with the Twins from 2002- 05 and the Los Angeles Angels in 2010. The last two managers, Tom Prince and Joey Cora, are now members of the Pirates' major league coaching staff. HELLO, NEWMAN: Shortstop Kevin Newman is the top-ranked prospect on this year's Curve roster, rated at No. 4 in the Pirates organization by both MLB.com and Baseball America. He made his Double-A debut with the Curve last sea- son and led the Pirates' organization with a .320 overall batting average in his first full professional season, including a .288 mark with the Curve in 61 games. Newman was selected in the first round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of the University of Arizona. DU-RAP IT UP: Altoona closer Montana DuRapau finished second in the Eastern League with 22 saves last year, tied for fourth-most in Curve history. It was tied for the second-most for a Curve pitcher in a season since 2007, behind only 24 by Noah Krol in 2011. He finished first in the EL with 43 games finished and fourth with 50 appearances. DuRapau picked up a save on Opening Night at Harrisburg, the 23rd of his career, moving him into sole possession of fourth place on the franchise's all-time list. PROSPECT WATCH: The Curve roster currently features four of MLB.com's Top 30 Pirates Prospects: Kevin Nemwan (4), Yeudy Garcia (13), Brandon Waddell (17) and Kevin Kramer (21). The same four players are also ranked in Baseball America's Top 30 Pittsburgh prospects list: Newman (4), Garcia (16), Waddell (17) and Kramer (21). B.A. also named Newman as the organization's "Best Hitter for Average" and Waddell as having the "Best Changeup."

