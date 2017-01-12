Alpine Hat Giveaway, Great Skate Winterfest

January 12, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release





ALPINE HAT GIVEAWAY, GREAT SKATE WINTERFEST

HIGHLIGHT WEEKEND SET

Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 vs. Chicago Wolves

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m.).

$2 Beers and $2 Hot Dogs: Fans can enjoy $2 domestic drafts and $2 hot dogs from 6-8 p.m., while supplies last.

Get in the D-ZONE presented by Family Fitness: Every Friday night is a Griffins D-Zone night. Avoid the concession lines and get your $2 beers and $2 hot dogs served to you in your seats. Call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com/dzone today to purchase a package of four or more D-Zone tickets.

Free Ride Friday on the Rapid: Ride the Rapid to and from any Friday game and enjoy complimentary fare by showing your ticket to the game. Visit ridetherapid.org for schedule information, routes and maps.

College Night presented by Michigan First Credit Union: College students can show their ID at every Friday game to purchase an Upper Level ticket for $14 (or $13 in advance at The Zone). Limit one ticket per ID.

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 vs. Cleveland Monsters

Presented by Adventure Credit Union

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m.).

Alpine Hat Giveaway presented by Adventure Credit Union: The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a Griffins alpine hat.

Fan Design Jersey Auction: After the game in The Intermission Restaurant, fans can bid on the fan-designed jerseys that will be worn by the Griffins during the game, with proceeds benefiting the Griffins Youth Foundation.

Great Skate Winterfest: Griffins fans can enjoy a day full of winter-inspired events and family activities starting at noon on Saturday as part of the 2017 Great Skate Winterfest, which will run for 34 consecutive hours from Saturday to Sunday at Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids. The ninth annual Winterfest will begin at noon on Saturday, leading into the Griffins' game versus the Cleveland Monsters a t 7 p.m. Following the contest, Griffins players will make their way to Rosa Parks Circle for the 15th annual Great Skate, which features at least one player skating with fans for 24 consecutive hours - 10 p.m. on Saturday to 10 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, a schedule of events, or to make a donation to the Griffins Youth Foundation in support of a Griffins player's participation, visit griffinshockey.com/greatskate.

Friends & Family 4-Packs: Available for all Saturday games, each pack incudes four tickets and $12 in concession cash for a great low price. Visit griffinshockey.com/f4p or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2.

Ticket Information

Tickets for all 2016-17 Grand Rapids Griffins home games may be purchased:

- In person at all Star Tickets outlets and at The Zone on the west side of Van Andel Arena;

- By phone through Star Tickets at (800) 585-3737;

- Online through griffinshockey.com/buytickets;

- For season ticket packages please call (616) 774-4585;

- On the Griffins app, available for iPhone and Android;

- For group information please visit griffinshockey.com/group.

Advance ticket prices are $16, $18, $19 and $21 in the arena's upper level, and $20, $24, $29 and $35 in the lower level. (Additional $3 per ticket on day of game.) On game night, tickets may be purchased without a convenience charge at the Van Andel Arena box office, beginning 90 minutes before game time. Fans who attend multiple games can avoid charges and receive a discount from the single-game price by purchasing a 10- or 20-game ticket plan.

Season-Long Offers

MOS Corner Office : Presented by Michigan Office Solutions, this section, located on the terrace level above section 118, provides the best seats in the house for groups of up to 30 people, with La-Z-Boy chairs and an array of unprecedented amenities. Call (616) 774-4585 ext. 4.

Social Media Specials : Special discounts on lower and upper bowl tickets are often available for fans that follow the Griffins on Facebook and Twitter.

Military Nights : Every home game, current members of our military can purchase up to four Upper Level tickets for $14 each or four Lower Level Faceoff tickets for $18 each with a valid military ID. The offer also extends to veterans who present a VA ID or discharge papers. For additional military ticket discount opportunities available in both the upper and lower level of the arena, please call 616.774.4585 ext. 2.

