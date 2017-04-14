Almonte Shines, Naturals Avoid Perfect Game in 2-0 Loss

News Release

SAN ANTONIO - Naturals' second baseman, Ruben Sosa, broke up a perfect game chance with one out in the top of the ninth inning with an infield single against Missions' reliever, Eric Yardley for the lone hit on the evening. Northwest Arkansas' late-inning rally fell short in a 2-0 loss on Saturday night to San Antonio at Nelson Wolff Municipal Stadium.

Miguel Almonte made his first start since June 28, 2016 when last opening for Triple-A, Omaha, on Friday night. The right-hander mowed down the first 10 consecutive batters before issuing a full-count walk to Noah Perio to snap his streak. Almonte allowed back-to-back singles with one out in the fourth inning; but left the Missions' scoreless inducing a double-play ball fielded by Sosa to start the four-six-three double-play.

Almonte finished four innings, allowed two hits and struck out four with one walk in his dazzling start and turned things over to Ashton Goudeau.

The Missions used a solo home run in the sixth inning by Perio and added one more run in the eighth to take a 2-0 lead entering the ninth frame. Goudeau worked four innings, allowed two runs on four hits and struck out four his third appearance of the season.

San Antonio (6-2) started Enyel De Los Santos (1-0, 0.75) in his second start in Double-A. The Dominican-born right-hander pitched six innings of perfect baseball with seven strikeouts of the Naturals. De Los Santos was lifted after the sixth inning, having thrown 64 pitches. Reliever, T.J. Weir took over and tossed two perfect innings in the seventh and eighth innings.

Yardley entered for the ninth after pitching in Game 1 on Friday night. The submarine right-hander retired his first batter faced to begin the inning, making it 25 consecutive batters retired by San Antonio pitching. Sosa fell behind in the count, 0-1 and connected on the next pitch, dribbling the ball 30-feet between the pitcher's mound and the third-base foul line. Yardley attempted a bare-hand throw to first base; but Sosa beat the throw, arriving safely by a half-step.

Two batters later, the Northwest Arkansas (2-6) rally continued as Donnie Dewees reached on a fielding error to put runners on the corners with two outs. Yardley struck out the final batter, looking, to give the Missions a 2-0 victory. San Antonio wins the series.

The Naturals look to salvage the finale tomorrow night at Nelson Wolff Municipal Stadium with right-hander, Christian Binford (0-0, 3.00) slated to make his second start of the season. San Antonio will counter with right-hander, Brett Kennedy (0-0, 4.50) in the 7:05 first pitch.

San Antonio Missions (6-2) 2, Northwest Arkansas Naturals (2-6) 0

April 14, 2017

123456789RHE

NW Arkansas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0

San Antonio 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 x 2 6 1

NW ArkansasABRHRBIBBSOLOBAVG

Dewees Jr., CF 4 0 0 0 0 1 1 .226

Escalera, LF 4 0 0 0 0 3 2 .265

Duenez, 1B 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 .281

Schwindel, DH 3 0 0 0 0 1 0 .310

Ramos, 3B 3 0 0 0 0 1 0 .226

Arteaga, SS 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 .222

Moon, RF 3 0 0 0 0 2 0 .176

Sosa, R, 2B 3 0 1 0 0 1 0 .278

de San Miguel, C 3 0 0 0 0 2 1 .000

Almonte, P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Goudeau, P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Totals 29 0 1 0 0 11 4 .219

BATTING

TB: Sosa, R.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Dewees Jr.; Escalera.

Team RISP: 0-for-2.

Team LOB: 2.

FIELDING

Outfield assists: Moon (Perez, F at 3rd base).

DP: 2 (Sosa, R-Arteaga-Duenez; Moon-Ramos).

San AntonioABRHRBIBBSOLOBAVG

Urias, SS 4 0 1 1 0 1 0 .233

Perio, 2B 3 1 1 1 1 1 1 .261

Schulz, LF 2 0 1 0 2 1 0 .333

Reyes, Fr, RF 4 0 1 0 0 1 2 .323

Perez, F, 1B 3 0 1 0 0 0 3 .267

Martinez, A, DH 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 .333

Stevens, 3B 3 0 0 0 0 1 0 .130

McGee, C 2 0 0 0 1 2 0 .273

Bousfield, CF 3 1 1 0 0 1 1 .200

De Los Santos, P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Weir, P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Yardley, P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Totals 27 2 6 2 4 8 8 .243

BATTING

2B: Perez, F (3, Goudeau); Urias (2, Goudeau).

HR: Perio (2, 6th inning off Goudeau, 0 on, 1 out).

TB: Urias 2; Perio 4; Reyes, Fr; Bousfield; Perez, F 2; Schulz.

RBI: Perio (3); Urias (7).

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Reyes, Fr.

GIDP: Perez, F.

Team RISP: 1-for-5.

Team LOB: 5.

BASERUNNING

CS: Schulz (1, 2nd base by Goudeau/de San Miguel).

FIELDING

E: Urias (3, fielding).

NW ArkansasIPHRERBBSOHRERA

Almonte 4.0 2 0 0 1 4 0 1.35

Goudeau (L, 0-1) 4.0 4 2 2 3 4 1 2.57

Totals 8.0 6 2 2 4 8 1 3.82

San AntonioIPHRERBBSOHRERA

De Los Santos (W, 1-0) 6.0 0 0 0 0 7 0 0.75

Weir (H, 1) 2.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0.00

Yardley (S, 1) 1.0 1 0 0 0 3 0 4.50

Totals 9.0 1 0 0 0 11 0 2.79

Game Scores: Almonte 62; De Los Santos 83.

Pitches-strikes: Almonte 66-40; Goudeau 65-35; De Los Santos 64-47; Weir 20-14; Yardley 22-18.

Groundouts-flyouts: Almonte 4-3; Goudeau 1-2; De Los Santos 7-3; Weir 5-0; Yardley 1-0.

Batters faced: Almonte 14; Goudeau 17; De Los Santos 18; Weir 6; Yardley 5.

Umpires: HP: Jon Felczak. 1B: Kyle Wallace. 3B: Nate Tomlinson.

Weather: 81 degrees, partly cloudy.

Wind: 11 mph, L to R.

First pitch: 7:06 PM.

T: 2:21.

Att: 4,703.

Venue: Nelson Wolff Stadium.

