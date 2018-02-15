Allstate Arena and Chicago Wolves Name Lyft Official Rideshare Partner

February 15, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release





GLENVIEW, Ill. - Rosemont's Allstate Arena and the Chicago Wolves announced today that Lyft, the fastest-growing on-demand transportation service in the United States, will serve as the official rideshare partner.

The partnership will allow for Arena attendees to take advantage of Lyft's affordable, reliable and safe transportation services during the venue's many entertainment events, which include concerts and Chicago Wolves home games.

"The Allstate Arena is one of the top destinations in the world for entertainment programming and we strive to provide our visitors with a premier experience," said Allstate Arena executive director Patrick Nagle. "The new partnership with Lyft will bring a new level of ease, accessibility and safety to our visitors in terms of securing transportation to and from our events."

Designated Lyft drop-off and pickup areas will be located just in front of the North Gate of the Allstate Arena. Lyft also will become the strategic partner of the "Responsible Fan of the Night" program during Allstate Arena events, which includes all of the Wolves' regular-season and playoff games. As part of Lyft's commitment to safe rides, fans who pledge to be a designated driver at the Allstate Arena will have the chance to win prizes such as free swag and upgraded seats.

"Our organization prides itself on the safe atmosphere we foster for everyone," said Chicago Wolves president Mike Gordon. "The Responsible Fan of the Night initiative and Lyft's services will make the gameday experience even better for our fans."

"We're thrilled to be the official transportation partner of Allstate Arena and the Chicago Wolves," said Lyft Midwest general manager David Katcher. "This partnership connects fans with Lyft's well-established service and increases the opportunity for those in the Chicagoland area to earn income through driving with Lyft. We're looking forward to seeing the value this partnership will bring to fans for years to come."

