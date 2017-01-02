Allen's Makowski Is AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month

PRINCETON, N.J. - Allen Americans' defenseman David Makowski is the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for December after leading the league with a plus-minus rating of +18.

The 27-year-old posted an even or better rating in each of his 12 games during the month, including a +3 on Dec. 14 against Colorado, Dec. 20 at Tulsa and Dec. 30 at Wichita.

A native of St. Louis, Makowski began this season with Szekeshfehervar Alba Volan HC in Austria before returning to the Americans at the start of December and he has posted 14 points (3g-11a) in 12 games

Makowski has 71 points (28g-43a) in 110 career ECHL games with Allen and Wheeling and also has seven games of American Hockey League experience with Hamilton.

Prior to turning pro, Makowski recorded 93 points (27g-66a) in 142 career games at the University of Denver and had 70 points (27g-43a) in 103 career games with Green Bay of the United States Hockey League.

In recognition of his accomplishment, AMI Graphics will present David Makowski with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming Americans' home game.

Runner Up: Justin Crandall, Reading (+13)

Top Plus Performer(s) for Each Club: Adirondack - Keegan Kanzig (+5); Alaska - Daniel Moynihan and Peter Sivak (+6); Atlanta - Dalton Reum (+4); Brampton - Luke Pither (+11); Cincinnati - Arvin Atwal and Eric Knodel (+8); Colorado - Matt Register (+11); Elmira - Vaclav Karabacek (+5); Florida - Brendan O'Donnell (+5); Fort Wayne - Shawn Szydlowski (+7); Greenville - Desmond Bergin (+6); Idaho - Zach Bell (+5); Indy - Ryan Keller (+4); Kalamazoo - Tyler Biggs (+2); Manchester - Teddy Doherty (+11); Missouri - Kevin Tansey (+2); Norfolk - Brandon Blair, Josh Brittain, Ben Murphy and Frankie Simonelli (+3); Orlando - Trevor Ludwig (+7); Quad City - Kevin Gibson (+12); Rapid City - Josh MacDonald and Ryan Walters (+4); South Carolina - Rob Flick and Kelly Zajac (+10); Toledo - Simon Denis and Tylor Spink (+7); Tulsa - Shawn Bates (+6); Utah - Tim Daly (+4); Wheeling - Kevin Schulze (+10) and Wichita - Brandon Carlson, Nathan Moon and Martin Nemcik (0).

PREVIOUS WINNERS

October Tylor Spink, Toledo Walleye

November Curtis Leonard, Fort Wayne Komets

