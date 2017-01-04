Allen's Gill Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month

January 4, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - Riley Gill of the Allen Americans has been selected as the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for December. It is the fourth time in his career that he has received the monthly honor, the second most in ECHL history.

The 32-year-old went 7-2-0 with three shutouts, a 1.70 goals-against average and a save percentage of .950 in nine appearances during the month.

Gill allowed two goals or less in six of his nine games and on eight occasions made at least 29 saves. He made a season-high 45 saves in a 3-0 win at Wichita on Dec. 9 and ended the month posting shutouts in back-to-back games with 33 saves in a 6-0 victory over Idaho on Dec. 22 and 42 saves in a 5-0 win at Wichita on Dec. 28. He was named ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the weeks ending Dec. 4 and Dec. 11, becoming the first goaltender to win consecutive weekly awards since he won for the weeks ending March 17 and 24, 2013 while with Reading.

A native of Northfield, Minn., Gill leads the ECHL this season with five shutouts, a 2.12 goals-against average and a .938 save percentage, while ranking second with 15 wins, 1,246 minutes played and 666 saves.

Gill has appeared in 223 career ECHL games with Allen, Reading, Victoria and Kalamazoo posting an overall record of 128-66-18 with 16 shutouts, a 2.55 goals-against average and a save percentage of .916. He ranks fifth all-time in league history in shutouts and is 11th in wins.

He is the ECHL all-time leader with 48 career playoff wins and has captured three Kelly Cup titles (Reading in 2013 and Allen in 2015 and 2016), tied for the most in league history.

Runner Up: Jake Paterson, Toledo (8-1-1, 2.16 GAA, .923 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Garrett Bartus (Fort Wayne), Jake Hildebrand (Indy), Kasimir Kaskisuo (Orlando) and Troy Redmann (Utah).

PREVIOUS WINNERS

October Jamie Phillips, Tulsa Oilers

November Ryan Massa, Orlando Solar Bears

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from January 4, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.