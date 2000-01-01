Allen\\"s Gill Named 2016-17 Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Year

News Release

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Thursday announced that Riley Gill of the Allen Americans is the recipient of the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Year award for 2016-17.

The Warrior Hockey Goaltender of the Year award is presented annually to the goaltender selected to be the best at his position as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members.

Jake Paterson of Toledo finished second, followed by Colorado's Clarke Saunders, Landon Bow of Idaho and Cincinnati's Michael Houser.

The winner of the CCM Most Valuable Player award will be announced on Friday.

Gill, who was named to the All-ECHL First Team last week, led the league with a .935 save percentage and was second with 32 wins and a 2.22 goals-against average. His seven shutouts were tied for the league lead, and are tied for the second most by a goaltender in a single-season in the ECHL's 29-year history.

A native of Northfield, Minn., Gill ranks eighth in ECHL history with 145 career wins and his 21 career shutouts are third all-time.

Gill is a three-time Kelly Cup champion, capturing titles with Reading in 2013 and Allen in 2015 and 2016. He is the ECHL all-time leader in career postseason wins with 48 and he is tied for the all-time lead with 80 career postseason appearances. His 11 wins in the Kelly Cup Finals also are the most all-time among league goaltenders.

Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Year Award Winners

2016-17 Riley Gill, Allen Americans

2015-16 Josh Robinson, Missouri Mavericks

2014-15 Jeff Jakaitis, South Carolina Stingrays

2013-14 Jeff Jakaitis, South Carolina Stingrays

2012-13 Ryan Zapolski, South Carolina Stingrays

2011-12 Jeff Jakaitis, Gwinnett Gladiators

2010-11 Gerald Coleman, Alaska Aces

2009-10 Todd Ford, South Carolina Stingrays

2008-09 Jean-Philippe Lamoureux, Alaska Aces

2007-08 Anton Khudobin, Texas Wildcatters

2006-07 Adam Berkhoel, Dayton Bombers

2005-06 Matt Underhill, Alaska Aces

2004-05 Chris Madden, Florida Everblades/Long Beach Ice Dogs

2003-04 Scott Stirling, Atlantic City Boardwalk Bullies

2002-03 Alfie Michaud, Peoria Rivermen

2001-02 Frederic Cloutier, Louisiana IceGators

2000-01 Scott Stirling, Trenton Titans

1999-00 Jan Lasak, Hampton Roads Admirals

1998-99 Maxime Gingras, Richmond Renegades

1997-98 Nick Vitucci, Toledo Storm

1996-97 Marc Delorme, Louisiana IceGators

1995-96 Alain Morissette, Louisville RiverFrogs

1994-95 Chris Gordon, Huntington Blizzard

1993-94 Cory Cadden, Knoxville Cherokees

