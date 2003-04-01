Allen\\"s Costello Wins ECHL Scoring Title for Third Consecutive Season

News Release

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced that Chad Costello of the Allen Americans has won the league scoring championship with 122 points (33g-89a).

Colorado's Casey Pierro-Zabotel was second with 88 points (24g-64a) followed by Shane Berschbach of Toledo with 86 points (18g-68a). Florida's Brant Harris (32g-51) and David Vallorani of Brampton (32g-51a) finished tied for fourth with 83 points each.

Costello, who was named to the All-ECHL First Team last week, also led the league with 89 assists, 40 power-play assists and 49 power-play points. His 89 assists rank as the fourth most in a single season in the ECHL's 29-year history.

It is the third consecutive season in which Costello has captured the ECHL scoring title, becoming the first player in ECHL history to accomplish the feat. Last season, he joined John Spoltore, who captured the title in 1999-2000 and 2000-01, as the only players to win back-to-back scoring titles. Costello is one of just eight players in league history to record multiple 100-point seasons and one of just four to do so in consecutive seasons. He joins Spoltore (1997-00) and Trevor Jobe (1990-93) as the only three players in the ECHL's 29-year history to post three consecutive seasons of at least 100 points.

Costello has tallied 489 points (146g-343a) in 309 career ECHL games with Allen, Ontario, Colorado and Texas. He ranks 18th all-time in league history with 343 assists.

ECHL Leading Scorer Award Winners

2016-17 Chad Costello, Allen Americans, 122 points

2015-16 Chad Costello, Allen Americans, 103 points

2014-15 Chad Costello, Allen Americans, 125 points

2013-14 Brandon Marino, Fort Wayne Komets, 88 points

2012-13 Mathieu Roy, Florida Everblades, 89 points

2011-12 Dustin Gazley, Elmira Jackals, 85 points

2010-11 Justin Donati, Elmira Jackals, 94 points

2009-10 Tyler Donati, Elmira Jackals, 114 points

2008-09 Kevin Baker, Florida Everblades, 102 points

2007-08 David Desharnais, Cincinnati Cyclones, 106 points

2006-07 Brad Schell, Gwinnett Gladiator,s 110 points

2005-06 Alex Leavitt, Alaska Aces, 91 points

2004-05 Scott Gomez, Alaska Aces, 86 points

2003-04 Tim Smith, Columbia Inferno, 95 points

2002-03 Buddy Smith, Arkansas RiverBlades, 104 points

2001-02 Louis Dumont, Pensacola Ice Pilots, 102 points

2000-01 Scott King, Charlotte Checkers, 101 points

1999-00 John Spoltore, Louisiana Ice Gators 119 points

1998-99 John Spoltore, Louisiana Ice Gators 109 points

1997-98 Jamey Hicks, Birmingham Bulls, 119 points

1996-97 Ed Courtenay, South Carolina Stingrays, 110 points

1995-96 Hugo Belanger, Nashville Knights, 144 points

1994-95 Scott Burfoot, Erie Panthers, 97 points

1993-94 Phil Berger, Greensboro Monarchs, 139 points

1992-93 Trevor Jobe, Nashville Knights, 161 points

1991-92 Phil Berger, Greensboro Monarchs, 130 points

1990-91 Stan Drulia, Knoxville Cherokees, 140 points

1989-90 Bill McDougall, Erie Panthers, 148 points

1988-89 Daryl Harpe, Erie Panthers, 122 points

