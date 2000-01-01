Allen\\"s Chouinard is AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Year

News Release

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced that Allen Americans' defenseman Joel Chouinard is the recipient of the AMI Graphics Plus Performer of the Year award after finishing the season with a plus-minus rating of +47.

Simon Denis of Toledo finished second with a plus-minus rating of +40, followed by Fort Wayne's Cody Sol at +39. There was a five-way tie for fourth at +32.

Chouinard posted an even or better rating in 54 of his 72 games this season. He posted 44 points (10g-34a), which was tied for 10th among ECHL defensemen.

A native of Sherbrooke, Quebec, Chouinard has recorded 92 points (22g-70a) in 155 career ECHL games with Allen and Toledo while adding 50 points (16g-34a) in 204 career American Hockey League games with Lake Erie, Hamilton, Grand Rapids, Iowa and Chicago.

ECHL Plus-Minus Rating Leaders

2016-17 Joel Chouinard, Allen Americans, +47

2015-16 Joey Leach, South Carolina Stingrays, +40

2014-15 Drew Daniels, Fort Wayne Komets, +46

Mike Little, Florida Everblades, +46

2013-14 Peter Sivak, Alaska Aces, +49

2012-13 Matt Case, Idaho Steelheads, +32

2011-12 Mathieu Aubin, Cincinnati Cyclones, +25

2010-11 Trent Daavettila, Kalamazoo Wings, +28

Brendan Connolly, Greenville Road Warriors, +28

2009-10 Mark Derlago, Idaho Steelheads, +34

2008-09 Travis Morin, South Carolina Stingrays, +37

2007-08 Chad Starling, Cincinnati Cyclones, +48

2006-07 Matt Shasby, Alaska Aces, +43

2005-06 Peter Metcalf, Alaska Aces, +44

2004-05 Aaron Phillips, Pensacola Ice Pilots, +36

2003-04 Tim Smith, Columbia Inferno, +40

2002-03 Mike Glumac, Pee Dee Pride, +37

Dennis Vial, Columbia Inferno, +37

2001-02 Konstantin Kalmikov, Louisiana IceGators, +43

2000-01 Jay Murphy, Louisiana Ice Gators, +32

1999-00 Andy MacIntyre, Florida Everblades, +46

1998-99 Jan Vodrazka, Pee Dee Pride, +44

1997-98 Stan Melanson, Louisiana IceGators, +36

1996-97 Dominic Maltais, Hampton Roads Admirals, +44

1995-96 Kim Maier, Knoxville Cherokees, +48

1994-95 Jamie Steer, Dayton Bombers, +43

1993-94 Sebastien Laplante, Greensboro Monarchs, +42

1992-93 Victor Gervais, Hampton Roads Admirals, +59

1991-92 Brad McCaughey, Toledo Storm, +51

