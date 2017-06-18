Allen Homer Helps Storm Edge Ports

News Release

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - The Lake Elsinore Storm needed only one swing of the bat to beat the Stockton Ports in Sunday's first half finale at The Diamond. Austin Allen hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the second and it proved to be enough as the Ports fell to the Storm by a final of 2-1. With the loss, the Ports finish the first half of the season with a record of 36-34.

After Ports starter Brendan Butler (1-1) struck out the side in the first, he issued a leadoff walk to Josh Naylor in the second followed by the Allen home run to right-center that gave the Storm a 2-0 lead. It would be one of only three hits by Butler who would suffer the loss, going five innings and allowing one walk while matching a career-high with nine strikeouts.

The Ports got the run back in the top of the third. Josh Vidales drew a two-out walk, stole second and scored on an RBI single by Eli White to cut the Storm lead to 2-1. Tyler Ramriez singled to put runners at the corners but Storm starter Cal Quantrill (4-5) got Seth Brown to pop out to end the inning.

Quantrill pitched around a two-out error and double in the fourth inning and around a leadoff single in the fifth and would go on to earn the win, going five innings and allowing one run on five hits while striking out five.

Gerardo Reyes pitched a perfect sixth inning for the Storm and Jerry Keel (SV, 1) retired nine of the 10 batters he faced beginning in the seventh to notch his first save of the season.

Boomer Biegalski pitched the final three innings of the game for Stockton and pitched around a bases-loaded, two-out jam in the seventh and stranded runners at the corners in the eighth.

Following the All-Star break, the Ports return home on Thursday to begin a four-game series with the Modesto Nuts. Angel Duno (5-3, 5.43 ERA) is scheduled to start for Stockton, opposed by Modesto right-hander Pablo Lopez (3-6, 6.53 ERA). First pitch on Thursday is set for 7:10 p.m. PDT.

