Allen Americans Weekly Update

December 26, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans had another winning week with a record of 2-0-0-1 last week with victories over Tulsa and Idaho on Tuesday and Thursday, and a shootout loss to Idaho on Friday night, taking five out of a possible six points. The Americans will face Wichita in back to back games this week before closing out 2016 on New Year's Eve at home against Utah.

Americans Overall Record: 17-13-1-1

Americans Last Week: 2-0-0-1

Home: 1-0-0-1

Road: 1-0-0-0

Photo - Dianne Webster

-- Last Week's Games --

Tuesday, December 20th @ Tulsa Oilers - 6-3 Win

Tulsa. OK - The Americans outscored the Tulsa Oilers 2-0 in the third period and won the game 6-3 at BOK Center on Tuesday night. Chad Costello and Spencer Asuchak each had two goals to lead the way for Allen. Jamie Murray picked up the win in net.

Thursday, December 22nd vs. Idaho Steelheads - 6-0 Win

Allen, Texas - Riley Gill stopped all 33 shots he faced for his fourth shutout of the season, in a 6-0 blanking of the Idaho Steelheads on Thursday night. Spencer Asuchak scored a goal and added two assists, while Chad Costello scored two goals for the second game in a row.

Friday, December 23rd @ vs. Idaho Steelheads - 3-2 SO Loss

Allen, Texas - The Idaho Steelheads responded after the 6-0 loss to the Americans last Thursday night taking both points in a 3-2 shootout victory over Allen last Friday. Greger Hanson was the only Americans player to score in the extra session.

-- Team Leaders -

Goals - Chad Costello (17)

Assists - Chad Costello (30) (1st in the ECHL)

Points - Chad Costello (47) (1st in the ECHL)

Power Play Goals - Greger Hanson & Spencer Asuchak (5)

Power Play Assists - Chad Costello (12) (Leads the ECHL)

Shorthanded Goals - Gary Steffes, Dyson Stevenson, Bryan Moore & Spencer Asuchak (1)

Shorthanded Assists - Spencer Asuchak, Dyson Stevenson, Gary Steffes & Harrison Ruopp (1)

Game Winning Goals - Chad Costello (4) (Tied for 3rd in the ECHL)

First Goal - Greger Hanson (5) (1st in the ECHL)

Penalty Minutes - Derek Mathers (133) (1st in the ECHL)

Insurance Goals -Costello (3)

Plus/Minus - Joel Chouinard (+18) (Tied for 3rd in the ECHL)

Save Percentage - Riley Gill (.934) (2nd in the ECHL)

Goalie Wins - Riley Gill (14) (Second in the league with 14 wins)

Goals Against Average - Riley Gill (2.23) (Tied for 2nd best in the ECHL)

-- Upcoming Games --

Wednesday, December 28th @ Wichita Thunder 7:05 PM CST

Location: Intrust Bank Arena - Wichita, Kansas

Broadcast Info: Streaming Hot 107.3 FM, www.allenamericans.com

Friday, December 30th vs. @ Wichita Thunder 7:05 PM CST

Location: Intrust Bank Arena - Wichita, Kansas

Broadcast Info: Streaming Hot 107.3 FM, www.allenamericans.com

Saturday, December 31st vs. Utah Grizzlies 5:05 PM CST

Location: Allen Event Center - Allen, Texas

Broadcast Info: Streaming Hot 107.3 FM, www.allenamericans.com

Americans Notes:

1. Chad Costello had his season-high 11-game scoring streak snapped in Friday's loss to Idaho.

2. Greger Hanson leads the ECHL in First Goals with 5.

3. Derek Mathers leads the ECHL in penalty minutes with 133

4. Spencer Asuchak is tied for second in the league with 5 power play goals.

5. Chad Costello scored his 200th and 201st career goals in Thursday's 6-0 win over Idaho.

6. The Americans lead the ECHL with 8 shorthanded goals allowed.

7. Chad Costello leads the ECHL in scoring with 47 points.

8. Bryan Moore has scored a goal in five straight games for Allen.

9 Allen is 4-0-1 in their last five road games.

10. The Americans penalty kill ranks 11th in the league at 84.7 %.

About the Americans

The Allen Americans play in the ECHL, the premiere AA hockey league in North America. The Americans were established in 2009 and have won four AA championships in seven full seasons of minor pro hockey. In those seven seasons Allen has qualified for the playoffs every year with five trips to the league finals in that time. Allen is in its third season in the ECHL after playing five years in the now defunct Central Hockey League.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from December 26, 2016

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.