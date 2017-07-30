Allemand Hits Fourth Homer

News Release

PENSACOLA, FL - The Biloxi Shuckers were held to just two hits , falling to Deck McGuire and the Pensacola Blue Wahoos 5-1. After a 1 hour, 40 minute rain delay to begin the evening, Shuckers starter Corbin Burnes tossed just 2.0 innings in the loss. Biloxi dropped to 2-6 on the current ten-game road trip and to 8-10 against Pensacola.

The Shuckers (13-20, 49-53) drew first blood for their fourth consecutive game, getting a solo home run from Blake Allemand in the first inning to take a 1-0 lead. That would be their only threat against McGuire (W, 9-7), who would throw hitless ball over the next 6.1 innings to beat the Shuckers for the second time this month.

Burnes (L, 3-3) struggled for the second consecutive start, allowing four runs in the second inning on a two-run home run from Aristedes Aquino and back-to-back two-out hits from Blake Trahan and Gabriel Guerrero. Though the righty took his at-bat in the top of the third, an earlier slip on the wet infield grass prompted the Shuckers to remove him after two frames for precautionary reasons. Pensacola (17-16, 57-46) led 4-1 after two innings.

Hiram Burgos allowed an unearned run in the third, but got the game into the middle innings for the Shuckers. Travis Hissong and Josh Uhen pitched scoreless baseball the rest of the way to keep the score at 5-1. Unfortunately for Biloxi, McGuire and Geoff Broussard kept the Shuckers at arm's length to give Pensacola their second straight victory.

In his Double-A debut, Shuckers outfielder Troy Stokes, Jr. went 1 for 4 with an eighth-inning single for the only other Biloxi hit of the night.

The Shuckers lost ground to both Pensacola and Jacksonville, and find themselves 4.0 games out of first place with 37 games remaining in the regular season.

