All-You-Can-Eat Returns to Richmond County Bank Ballpark

News Release

"I WILL GLADLY PAY YOU NOW FOR A HAMBURGER THIS SUMMER"

Food Selection at Richmond County Bank Ballpark is not Wimpy

STATEN ISLAND - The Staten Island Yankees have introduced our 2018 ticket plans which now include an all-you-can-eat option for all games.

Our value-packed all-you-can-eat ticket plans consist of a rotating entrée accompanied by Sabrett hot dogs, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, macaroni salad, fountain Pepsi products, water, and popcorn. Food will be distributed from the Harbor Grill located on the right field concourse at Richmond County Bank Ballpark at St. George and will run for 90 minutes - beginning a half-hour after gates open until one hour into the game. The rotating entrée may include, but is not limited to, grilled chicken, wings, pulled pork, and sausage & peppers.

For only $25 per game, the All-You-Can-Eat plans include a game ticket along with the 90-minutes of food. This plan is offered to all full and partial plan holders. Season ticket plans are on sale now and can be purchased by calling 718-720-9265 or visiting siyanks.com.

"While we do not include spinach on this menu on a regular basis, we will continue to listen to our customers and provide the greatest entertainment value in New York City." - Will Smith, President, Staten Island Yankees

"We are extremely excited about providing even more value to our Season Ticket membership and look forward to soliciting feedback to continue enhancing the ballpark experience." - Adam Lorber, Vice President of Business Development, Staten Island Yankees

