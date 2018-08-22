All-WCL Teams and Awards Announced

The 2018 All-West Coast League teams and annual awards were unveiled this morning, as announced by WCL commissioner Rob Neyer.

Incoming Louisiana-Monroe slugger Trent Tinglestad of the Kelowna Falcons was tabbed as the WCL's MVP. Tinglestad led the circuit in home runs this summer with nine and had a .350 batting average in 44 games. The Marysville, Wash., native helped lead the Falcons to the team's second WCL Championship Series appearance in franchise history.

A pair of impressive hurlers were named the league's co-Pitcher of the Year. VCU's Curtis Bafus from the Wenatchee AppleSox and University of San Francisco standout Landen Bourassa of the Corvallis Knights both posted outstanding numbers. Bafus finished with a league'-high 72 strikeouts while Bourassa had a league-low 1.96 ERA, and both pitchers started in the 2018 WCL All-Star Game in Port Angeles; Bafus for the North and Bourasssa for the South.

Matt McClain from the Bellingham Bells was recognized with the WCL's newest honor. McClain, who is heading into his freshman season at UCLA, earned the Top Prospect Award. He was selected in the first round of this year's Major League Baseball Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks with the 25th overall pick but opted not to sign. He got his first taste of college baseball in preparation for his time with the Bruins playing in the WCL this summer with the Bells.

Coach of the Year honors were shared by Justin Barchus and Bryan Donohue. Barchus guided the Portland Pickles to the WCL's best overall record at 37-17. Donohue guided Kelowna to the post-season, capped off by an appearance in the WCLCS.

Bellingham's Glenn Kirkpatrick was honored as the Executive of the Year for his contributions to the league. Kirkpatrick just completed his first season as the owner of the Bells.

The Bellingham Bells and Kelowna Falcons were co-recipients of the Jim Dietz Team Sportsmanship Award.

The Corvallis Knights and Kelowna Falcons were tied as the most represented squad on the All-WCL first team, each featuring three selections.

First-Team All-WCL

C - Cole Hamilton (Linn Benton CC, soph), Corvallis Knights

1B - Connor McCord (Western Oregon, junior), Wenatchee AppleSox

2B - Gio Diaz (St. Mary's, soph), Portland Pickles

3B - Taylor Wright (Maryland, senior), Kelowna Falcons

SS - Ernie Yake (Gonzaga, soph), Bellingham Bells

OF - Trent Tinglestad (Louisiana-Monroe, junior), Kelowna Falcons

OF - Kyle Dean (Cal State Monterey Bay, junior), Yakima Valley Pippins

OF - Cody Hawken (Portland, senior), Corvallis Knights

UTL - Collin Runge (Portland, senior), Bend Elks

SP - Landen Bourassa (San Francisco, senior), Corvallis Knights

SP - Curtis Bafus (VCU, senior), Wenatchee AppleSox

SP - Bryce Moyle (Washington State, soph), Walla Walla Sweets

SP - Nick Nastrini (UCLA, frosh), Bellingham Bells

SP - Cullen Kafka (Oregon, soph), Yakima Valley Pippins

RP - Cal Hehnke (Nebraska-Omaha, senior), Kelowna Falcons

RP - Theron Kay (Cal State Northridge, senior), Bellingham Bells

Second-Team All-WCL

C - Noah Cardenas (UCLA, frosh), Portland Pickles

C - Victor Cerny (Cal State Northridge, soph), Yakima Valley Pippins

1B - Nick Nyquist (Gonzaga, senior), Walla Walla Sweets

1B - Dan Pruitt (Seminole State College, soph), Kelowna Falcons

2B - Jason Dicochea (Santa Clara, junior), Port Angeles Lefties

3B - Zach Needham (Lewis-Clark State College, junior), Bellingham Bells

SS - Beau Philip (Oregon State, junior), Corvallis Knights

OF - Chandler Anderson (Utah, senior), Corvallis Knights

OF - Johnny Sage (Purdue, junior), Wenatchee AppleSox

OF - Ryan Kim (Portland, junior), Cowlitz Black Bears

UTL - Carson Breshears (Gonzaga, senior), Portland Pickles

SP - Zach Heaton (Dallas Baptist, frosh), Cowlitz Black Bears

SP - Brad McVay (Portland, soph), Portland Pickles

SP - Trevor Brigden (Okanagan College, senior), Kelowna Falcons

SP - Chase Farrell (UCLA, soph), Yakima Valley Pippins

SP - Hunter Boyd (College of Idaho, senior), Wenatchee AppleSox

RP - Justin Armbruester (Pacific Lutheran, soph), Bellingham Bells

RP - Taylor Davis (Gonzaga, senior), Bellingham Bells

# year in school noted for fall/winter/spring, 2018-2019.

Honorable Mention All-WCL

Bellingham: Matt McLain (UCLA), Connor Mack (Cal), Guthrie Morrison (Gonzaga), Jordan Stoner (Tennessee-Martin), Matt James (Yakima Valley College), Grant Holman (Cal), Nick Hull (Grand Canyon), Wesley Moore (Cal State Northridge), Davis Baillie (Washington State), Ben Leeper (Oklahoma State), Carson Olson (Cal). Bend: Tristan Alvarez (Fresno Pacific), Alex Pallios (Chico State), Ty Holmstrom (Union College), Sam Muskat (Montana State Billings), Ace Embree (NW Nazarene). Corvallis: Trace Tammaro (Portland), Chad Stevens (Portland), Austin Feist (St. Martin's), Zak Taylor (Oregon State), Connor Knutson (Portland), Connor Redmond (Cal Poly), Cameron Haskell (Arizona), Eli Morse (Portland). Cowlitz: Andres Sosa (Dallas Baptist), Dutton Elske (Portland), Austin Bell (Dallas Baptist), Ryan Kaser (Lower Columbia College), Mitch Lines (Lower Columbia College), Seth Rayburn (Tennessee-Martin), Marty Maves (Benedictine), Isaac Mullins (Washington State). Christian Peters (Portland). Kelowna: Matt Voelzke (George Fox), Jake Fischer (Okanagan College), Lucas Soper (Univ. of British Columbia), Jared Akin (Concordia), James Brooks (Central Washington). Port Angeles: Trevor Rosenberg (San Diego), Evan Pace (Southeastern Louisiana), Dalton Harum (Virginia Tech), Tyler Oldenberg (Seattle), Tristan Busse (Western Texas). Portland: Jace McKinney (Portland), Daniel Lopez (Portland), Mike Perez (UCLA), Joey Cooper (Cal State Northridge), Davis Delorefice (Orange Coast College), Jack Murphy (St. Mary's), Zander Clarke (UC San Diego), Joel Casillas (Cal State Northridge), Michael Newstrom (Washington State), Connor Pellerin (Tulane), Brad Bonnefant (Portland), Daniel Copeland (Gonzaga), Adam Davenport (UW), Michael Frias (UC Irvine), Alex Roth (Western Oregon), Leo Nierenberg (UW). Victoria: Dustin Demeter (Hawaii), Jeddediah Fagg (Georgia Southern), Mike Malinchak (Pepperdine), Nick Plaia (Cal Baptist), Ryan Ober (Oregon State), Garret Goodall (Embry-Riddle), Landon Anderson (Cal State Fullerton), Lawson Humphries (Georgia Southern), Tyler Yoshihara (Pomona-Pitzer). Walla Walla: Jordan Hovey (Creighton), Cesar Lopez (Cal Poly Pomona), Haydn King (UNLV), Zach Penrod (NW Nazarene), Darius Vines (Arizona State). Wenatchee: Joey Magro (Biola), Jake Taylor (Seattle), Mason Marenco (Gonzaga), Cory Meyer (Boise State), Jacob Prater (Seattle), Michael Spellacy (Gonzaga), Jeremy Yelland (Hawaii). Yakima Valley: Tyler Lasch (Cal State Fullerton), Cody Jefferis (San Diego), Sam Mitchell (Montana State Billings), Nick DiCarlo (Cal Poly), Jake Moberg (UCLA), Hunter French (Central Washington), Mason Wells (Gonzaga).

WCL MVPs

2018 - Trent Tinglestad (Louisiana-Monroe) of Kelowna

2017 - Chase Illig (West Virginia) of Bellingham

2016 - Michael Toglia (UCLA) of Wenatchee

2015 - Hunter Villanueva (Fresno Pacific) of Kelowna

2014 - Vince Fernandez (UC Riverside) of Yakima Valley

2013 - Alex Calbick (Maine) of Bellingham

2012 - Mitchell Gunsolus (Gonzaga) of Wenatchee

2011 - Alex Stanford (Gonzaga) of Walla Walla

2010 - Tommy Richards (Washington State) of Bend

2009 - Richie Jimenez (Riverside CC) of Corvallis

2008 - Drew Heid (Gonzaga) of Bend

2007 - Zach Kim (San Francisco) of Moses Lake; Brandon Kuykendall (Benedictine College) of Kitsap

2006 - Darin Holcomb (Gonzaga) of Spokane

2005 - Steve Marquardt (Columbia Basin College) of Wenatchee

WCL Pitchers of the Year

2018 - Curtis Bafus (VCU) of Wenatchee; Landen Bourassa (San Francisco) of Corvallis

2017 - Jack Owen (Auburn) of Victoria

2016 - Zach Draper (College of Idaho) of Yakima Valley

2015 - Brady Miller (Western Oregon) of Kelowna

2014 - Seth Martinez (Arizona State) of Bellingham

2013 - Nick Sabo (Long Beach State) of Klamath Falls

2012 - Cord Cockrell (Louisiana-Lafayette) of Kelowna

2011 - Owen Jones (Portland) of Wenatchee

2010 - Dayne Quist (UC Davis) of Kelowna

2009 - Matt Andriese (UC Riverside) of Corvallis

2008 - Jared Eskew (Cal Poly) of Corvallis

2007 - Paul Applebee (UC Riverside) of Bellingham

2006 - Ross Humes (Washington State) of Kitsap

2005 - Tommy Hanson (Riverside CC) of Aloha

WCL Top Prospect

2018 - Matt McClain (UCLA) of Bellingham

WCL Coaches of the Year

2018 - Bryan Donohue, Kelowna; Justin Barchus, Portland

2017 - Brooke Knight, Corvallis

2016 - Graig Merritt, Victoria

2015 - Billy Clontz, Kelowna

2014 - Jeff James, Bellingham

2013 - Brooke Knight, Corvallis

2012 - Ed Knaggs, Wenatchee

2011 - Brooke Knight, Corvallis

2010 - Ed Knaggs, Wenatchee

2009 - Brooke Knight, Corvallis; Ed Knaggs, Wenatchee

2008 - Brooke Knight, Corvallis

2007 - Gabe Boruff, Moses Lake

2006 - Steve Hertz, Spokane

2005 - Ed Knaggs, Wenatchee

WCL Executives of the Year

2018 - Glenn Kirkpatrick, Bellingham

2017 - Tony Bonacci, Cowlitz

2016 - Jim Swanson, Victoria

2015 - Mark Nonis, Kelowna; Casey Powell, Bend

2014 - Nick Caples, Bellingham

2013 - Holly Jones, Victoria

2012 - Nick Caples, Bellingham

2011 - Eddie Poplawski, Bellingham

2010 - Zachary Fraser, Walla Walla

2009 - Dan Segel, Corvallis

2008 - Dan Segel, Corvallis

2007 - Dan Segel, Corvallis

2006 - Brent & Amy Kirwan, Moses Lake

2005 - Rick Smith & partners, Kitsap

Jim Dietz Sportsmanship Award*

2018 - Bellingham Bells; Kelowna Falcons

2017 - Bellingham Bells

2016 - Corvallis Knights; Wenatchee AppleSox

2015 - Klamath Falls Gems

2014 - Bellingham Bells

2013 - Bellingham Bells

2012 - Cowlitz Black Bears

2011 - Cowlitz Black Bears

2010 - Moses Lake Pirates

2009 - Moses Lake Pirates

2008 - Corvallis Knights

*established in 2008, and named after the league's inaugural commissioner Jim Dietz.

