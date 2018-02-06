All-Time Ducks Batting Champion Back for 2018

(Central Islip, N.Y., Feb. 6, 2018) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of outfielder Lew Ford, who will also serve as the team's hitting coach. The former Major Leaguer enters his ninth season with the Ducks, including his fifth as a player/coach.

"Lew is a leader both on and off the field every season," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "He remains one of the best hitters in the Atlantic League, and his wealth of experience in the game is a valuable asset to our club."

In eight seasons with Long Island, Ford has accrued the highest batting average of any player in franchise history at .328 (min. 500 at-bats). He has played 552 regular season games in a Ducks uniform, totaling 61 home runs, 340 RBI, 372 runs scored, 694 hits, 153 doubles and a .396 on-base percentage. The 41-year-old has also played in 32 postseason games with the Flock, adding three homers, 14 RBI, 14 runs and 11 walks.

Ford has received a host of accolades since joining the Ducks. He was named the Atlantic League's Player of the Year in 2014 after breaking the league's single-season records for hits (189) and games played (140). He was also voted to back-to-back Atlantic League All-Star Games in 2014 and 2015. The Texas native became the 13th player in franchise history to reach the Major Leagues after playing on Long Island, doing so with the Baltimore Orioles in August of 2012 after beginning the year with the Ducks. He has appeared in four Atlantic League Championship Series with Long Island, including the team's Championship-winning club in 2013.

A draft selection of the Boston Red Sox in 1999, Ford has spent parts of six seasons in the Major Leagues. He combined to play in 519 games with the Minnesota Twins (2003-07) and Orioles (2012), totaling 35 home runs, 176 RBI, 235 runs, 83 doubles and 10 triples. He has also appeared in the postseason on four separate occasions and has a .300 career playoff batting average with three RBI and three runs. In addition to being an outfielder, Ford previously served as the Ducks' hitting coach in 2014 before shifting to the role of bench coach over the past three seasons.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

