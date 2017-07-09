All-Stars Bumstead, Portela Lead Stingers to Series Split

News Release

WILLMAR, Minn. - All-Stars Nolan Bumstead (CS-Northridge) and Polo Portela (Sac City) led the Stingers to a 7-1 victory Saturday evening over the Mankato MoonDogs.

Portela recorded his fifth win of the season, as Bumstead recorded his fifth home run of the year.

Mankato got off to an early lead with a home run in the first inning. Following the first, Portela settled into a groove, finishing after 5 2/3 innings and allowing only one run.

Portela league-leading ERA moved from 0.00 to 0.23. He, along with Bumstead, will head to the All-Star Game next Tuesday, July 18 as one of the four Willmar representatives.

Bumstead's home run drove in three insurance runs for Willmar in the seventh inning. Moments after his long ball, Caleb Ledbetter (Montevallo) drove in Brady Shockey (USC) for the sixth run of the day for Willmar.

Shockey went 3-for-5 and had one double in the evening.

Bumstead then capped off the Stingers' offensive effort by driving in Luke Becker (Kentucky) in the eighth with a single.

Today's Center for Diagnostic Imaging player of the game was Nolan Bumstead.

Bumstead finished the day 3-for-4 with four runs batted in.

The Stingers move to 2-2 on the second half and 20-20 overall.

