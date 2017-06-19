All-Star Game on Blab TV

News Release

PENSACOLA, Fla - History will be made this week when the Blue Wahoos host the Southern League All-Star Game for the first time. Also making history, Blab TV will broadcast the game live to half a million homes in the Mobile-Pensacola area . Fans can tune in to enjoy this two-day event at the beautiful Blue Wahoos Stadium in Downtown Pensacola, live and in high definition . Blab TV is an HD broadcast television station that features the best local businesses, services, and events along the gulf coast, including live broadcasts of all Blue Wahoos home games. All season long, they will be bringing the experience of the baseball field to thousands of viewers.

"We at Blab TV couldn't be more excited to work with such a great event." Says Doug Bunze, CEO. "We're hoping everyone in the greater gulf coast can enjoy this event whether you're at the ball park or in the comfort of your living room. This weekend will be a memorable one for the Blue Wahoos, Blab TV, and Pensacola."

Bunze has an extensive background in sports television. For over 20 years, he produced shows for ESPN and NBC Sports Network. Heading production on the All-Star Game is Bob Gray, who has experience directing over 500 professional baseball games for ESPN, FOX, and MLB.

To find channel listings in your area, go to BlabTV.com. The game will be broadcast on June 20th at 6:35pm in HD, only on Blab TV .

