All-Star Banks Named CL Pitcher of the Week

News Release

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Thanks to a nine-inning, five-hit shutout on June 13 against Down East, Winston-Salem southpaw Tanner Banks has earned the Carolina League's Pitcher of the Week award for the week of June 12-18, the league office announced Tuesday.

Banks registered the Dash's first complete game of 2017 against the Wood Ducks at BB&T Ballpark. During the outing, Banks fanned seven Wood Ducks and logged 106 pitches, the most by a Winston-Salem hurler this year.

The White Sox 18th-round pick in the 2014 MLB Draft, Banks entered the All-Star Break atop the Carolina League in innings pitched (80.2), while he is tied for third with six wins and ninth with a 3.24 earned run average. The Bluffdale, Utah, native has recorded a quality start in 10 of his 13 outings this season.

Banks is one of four Winston-Salem stars (catcher Zack Collins, infielder Danny Mendick and outfielder Louis Silverio) who will represent the Dash in Salem, Va., at Tuesday's Carolina League All-Star Game. Banks has been a Midseason All-Star in each of the last three seasons.

For the first time in almost a year, a Dash pitcher has claimed the league's weekly honor. Right-hander Spencer Adams collected the Dash's most recent Pitcher of the Week honor from June 13-19, 2016. Banks had also spun Winston's first nine-inning complete game shutout since June 6, 2016, when Brandon Brennan accomplished the feat at home against Wilmington.

Following the All-Star Break, the Dash will return to action on Thursday for the first series of the season's second half. Winston-Salem entertains Buies Creek for a four-game set that will be packed with promotions, including a Lowes Foods Thirsty Thursday and a "Dash of the Past" Night in the opener. For tickets to this homestand, which also features a Fireworks Friday and a Chick-fil-A Four Pack Saturday, call (336) 714-2287 or visit wsdash.com.

