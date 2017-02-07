All-Star and Single-Game Tickets on Sale March 3

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders announced Tuesday that individual tickets for the 2017 Texas League All-Star Game and all regular-season home games will go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m.

The 2017 Texas League All-Star Game comes to Dr Pepper Ballpark on Tuesday, June 27. The Riders are hosting the Texas League's mid-summer showcase for the third time in team history, having put on the event in 2005 and 2009. Fans looking to guarantee their spot at the All-Star Game prior to the release of single-game tickets can purchase an All-Star Flex Pack today.

Tickets for all 70 regular-season home games - running from April 6 through Sept. 4 - at Dr Pepper Ballpark will also be available March 3, the same day that baseball returns to Dr Pepper Ballpark for the first time in 2017 with the Frisco College Baseball Classic. Tickets for the Frisco College Baseball Classic (March 3-5) featuring Arizona, Arkansas, Nebraska and Oklahoma State are available at RidersBaseball.com.

Season ticket plans, group tickets and the Riders' special Valentine's Day package can be booked now to ensure the best seats at Dr Pepper Ballpark for the 2017 season before individual tickets go on sale. For all 2017 ticketing information, including tickets for the Choctaw Lazy River, fans can visit RidersBaseball.com, email info@ridersbaseball.com, call (972) 731-9200, or stop by in-person to the RoughRiders Ticket Office.

