Alexx Privitera Returns from Ontario Reign

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Manchester Monarchs Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations, Rich Seeley, announced today that Alexx Privitera has been returned from loan by the Ontario Reign (AHL).

The Monarchs are the ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Los Angeles Kings and the American Hockey League's Ontario Reign.

Privitera, 23, returns from the Reign on his second call to the AHL this season. With the Reign, Privitera has played two games without recording a point. In 28 games with the Monarchs, Privitera has posted 21 points on five goals and 16 assists, while earning 23 penalty minutes and a +4 rating.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound native of Old Tappan, N.J., finished his collegiate playing career at the University of Vermont, after playing for two years at Boston University. In all, Privitera played in 125 games between the two schools and scored 68 points on 19 goals and 49 assists.

Privitera and the Monarchs are back in action Saturday, Jan. 28 (7:15 p.m.) when they conclude their three-game series with the Norfolk Admirals at Scope Arena.

The Monarchs will host the annual Pink in the Rink game Saturday, Feb. 11 (7 p.m.), when they host their North Division rivals, the Adirondack Thunder, at SNHU Arena. The ice will be dyed pink, breast cancer survivors will be recognized before the game and the Monarchs will wear special pink jerseys, all in an effort to raise funds and awareness for the Catholic Medical Center's Breast Care Center.

To purchase tickets, visit ManchesterMonarchs.com or contact the Front Office at 603-626-7825! Visit us at ManchesterMonarchs.com, follow the team on Twitter: @MonarchsHockey, and like us on Facebook for additional information. -Monarchs- Matt Johnson Manager of Public Relations and Merchandise

