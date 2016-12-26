Alexx Privitera Loaned to Ontario Reign

December 26, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release





MANCHESTER, N.H. - Manchester Monarchs Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations, Rich Seeley, announced today that Alexx Privitera has been loaned to the Ontario Reign (AHL).

The Monarchs are the ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Los Angeles Kings and the American Hockey League's Ontario Reign.

Privitera, 23, heads to the AHL for the first time in his career after playing in 20 games for the Monarchs this season, posting 15 points on four goals and 11 assists, while earning 10 penalty minutes and a +3 rating.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound native of Old Tappan, N.J., finished his collegiate playing career at the University of Vermont, after playing for two years at Boston University. In all, Privitera played in 125 games between the two schools and scored 68 points on 19 goals and 49 assists.

