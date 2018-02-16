Alex Wideman Returns to Fuel Roster

INDIANAPOLIS - The American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs announced Friday that they have reassigned forward Alex Wideman to the ECHL's Indy Fuel. Additionally, goaltender Adam Carlson has been reassigned by the National Hockey League's Washington Capitals from the Fuel to the Kansas City Mavericks. Wideman returns from his AHL call-up just in time for a critical three-game weekend for the Fuel, beginning Friday in Kansas City.

Wideman, 26, appeared in 10 games during his stint with the IceHogs, recording two penalty minutes. With Indy, the third-year professional has collected nine goals and 12 assists over 32 contests this season. A St. Louis native, Wideman set a Fuel single-season franchise record with 55 points (22g, 33a) last season, while being selected to play in the 2017 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic.

In 160 career ECHL games with Indy and the Evansville IceMen, the product of Miami University (Ohio) has 46 goals and 69 assists.

Carlson, 24, saw action in one game while with the Fuel, stopping 20 of 25 shots in two periods of work in Wheeling on Feb. 2. In seven ECHL appearances in 2017-18, the netminder has a 1-2-1 record, a 3.35 goals against average and a .878 save percentage.

In a separate transaction, the Fuel have placed forward Cam Reid on injured reserve, retroactive to Feb. 4.

The Fuel open a two game set with the Mavericks Friday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena, with puck drop coming a 8:05 p.m. ET.

