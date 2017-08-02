Alex Wells Named Orioles Pitcher of the Month

News Release

SALISBURY, MD - The Delmarva Shorebirds, in conjunction with the Baltimore Orioles, are pleased to announce that left-handed pitcher Alex Wells has been named the organization's Minor League Pitcher of the Month for July.

The 20-year-old from Newcastle, New South Wales put together a thoroughly dominant month, going 3-0 with a perfect 0.00 ERA in five quality starts. The Orioles' No. 16 prospect gave up just 13 hits, walked none, and struck out 26 over 31 innings.

Wells has been one of the top pitchers in the South Atlantic League all season. Through 20 starts, the All-Star is 9-4 with a league-best 2.29 ERA. Wells' win total is tied for third in league and his 0.93 WHIP tops all SAL starters. Of the Shorebirds' seven team shutouts, Wells has been the starting pitcher for four, most recently on July 23 at Rome. He anchored three team shutouts in July.

The Aussie has been a buzzsaw particularly of late. Wells has recorded seven straight quality starts since the beginning of the second half, boosting his team-high total to 15. He has a 36-inning scoreless streak dating back to a June 30 start in Kannapolis and hasn't walked anybody in 42 innings dating back to June 25.

The Orioles signed Wells as an international free agent out of Australia in 2015. His signing scouts were Brett Ward and Mike Snyder.

Wells becomes the second Shorebird to earn an Orioles monthly organizational award this season. Outfielder Jake Ring earned Minor League Player of the Month in April.

