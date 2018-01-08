Alex Krushelnyski Named to 2018 ECHL/CCM All-Star Team

News Release

Reading, PA - Reading Royals forward Alex Krushelnyski has been named to the North Division roster for the 2018 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic, to be hosted by the Indy Fuel on Monday, Jan. 15 at 1 p.m. ET at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Krushelnyski made the 2015 ECHL All-Star with Utah, scored in the game and won the Fastest Skater Competition (13.47 seconds). He was recalled on loan to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms Dec. 11, 2017 and has been on the Phantoms' roster for the last three weeks.

Krushelnyski is third on the Royals with ten goals and 22 points in 19 games. He has eight multi-point games this season, tied for the team lead. With Lehigh Valley, he has two assists in 12 games. This is Krushelnyski's first season with the Flyers organization.

Watch Krushelnyski's All-Star Highlight Reel

A fourth-year professional from Bloomfield Hills, MI, Krushelnyski had three goals and seven points in 43 games with Binghamton last season. He combined for 15 games with Wichita and Allen in 2016-17 and recorded seven goals and 17 points.

In 164 ECHL games, Krushelnyski has 59 goals, 156 points and 40 multi-point games. During his All-Star selection season in 2014-15 with Utah, he recorded a career-best 40 assists and was third on the team with 57 points.

The All-Star Classic features four teams representing each of the League's divisions. In a format similar to those adapted by the NHL and AHL All-Star Games, the four teams will compete in a 3-on-3 tournament in order to crown a winner. The two semifinal matches will be played within the Eastern and Western Conferences; with the East Division taking on the South Division and the Central Division facing the Mountain Division. The 2018 CCM/ECHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place after the second semifinal game, with the championship round following immediately at the conclusion of the Skills Competition.

The 2018 rosters feature 27 first-time ECHL All-Star selections, 12 rookies and nine players who have been selected in the NHL Entry Draft.

More than 65 players from the ECHL All-Star Game have gone on to play in the National Hockey League, including 51 since 2002 when the lineups began having players who coaches felt were prospects to move up to a higher level.

The rosters were determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors, broadcasters and members of the media. Each of the ECHL teams is represented by a player in the 2018 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic.

North Division All-Stars

G - Etienne Marcoux, Indy Fuel

D - Matt Petgrave, Brampton Beast

F - Woody Hudson, Worcester Railers

F - Alex Krushelnyski, Reading Royals

F - Ty Loney, Adirondack Thunder

F - Joel Lowry, Manchester Monarchs

F - Cody Wydo, Wheeling Nailers

South Division All-Stars

G - Martin Ouellette, Florida Everblades

D - Christopher Dienes, Jacksonville Icemen

D - Nolan Valleau, Orlando Solar Bears

F - Grant Besse, Norfolk Admirals

F - Taylor Cammarata, South Carolina Stingrays

F - Caleb Herbert, Greenville Swamp Rabbits

F - Phil Lane, Atlanta Gladiators

Central Division All-Stars

G - Pat Nagle, Toledo Walleye

D - Kyle Bushee, Kalamazoo Wings

D - Willie Raskob, Quad City Mallards

F - Justin Danforth, Cincinnati Cyclones

F - Mike McMurtry, Kansas City Mavericks

F - Michael Neal, Indy Fuel

F - Artur Tyanulin, Fort Wayne Komets

Mountain Division All-Stars

G - Shane Starrett, Wichita Thunder

D - David Makowski, Allen Americans

D - Cliff Watson, Utah Grizzlies

F - Conner Bleakley, Tulsa Oilers

F - Michael Joly, Colorado Eagles

F - Justin Parizek, Idaho Steelheads

F - Dante Salituro, Rapid City Rush

