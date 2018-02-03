Alex Gudbranson Recalled to Marlies

News Release

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that defenseman Alex Gudbranson has been recalled by the Toronto Marlies, Orlando\'s American Hockey League affiliate.

Gudbranson, 23, has produced six points (2g-4a) and 17 penalty minutes in 19 games for the Solar Bears this season. This is his first recall by Toronto since being assigned to Orlando on Oct. 9. The 6-foot-2, 216-pound blueliner has appeared in 186 professional games, posting totals of 47 points (12g-35a) and 140 penalty minutes.

The Solar Bears are back in action on Friday, Feb. 2 when they face the South Carolina Stingrays at the North Charleston Coliseum at 7:05 p.m. - Friday\'s game will air on ESPN 580 Orlando and will also be available on Facebook Live as this week\'s ECHL.TV Showcase Game. The Solar Bears return home to play the Florida Everblades on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center at 7 p.m. Single-game tickets for the 2017-18 season are now on sale at the Amway Center box office and ticketmaster.com.

About the Orlando Solar Bears: The Orlando Solar Bears are in their sixth season of operation in the ECHL, the premier "AA" hockey league in North America, and are the proud affiliate of the NHL\'s Toronto Maple Leafs and the AHL\'s Toronto Marlies. The Solar Bears are owned and operated by the Orlando Magic and the DeVos Family, and play at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center, the 2012 Street and Smith\'s Sports Business Journal Sports Facility of the Year.

