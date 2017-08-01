Albuquerque Overcomes Iowa in Extras

News Release

ALBUQUERQUE, NM - The Iowa Cubs (50-57) handed the Albuquerque Isotopes (56-54) a comeback victory, giving up five unanswered runs in the late frames for a 7-6 loss in 12 innings, Tuesday at Isotopes Park. The two teams split the series with the I-Cubs going 5-3 on their road trip.

The I-Cubs led the whole way until an eighth-inning home run from Tom Murphy knotted the game 6-6 and eventually forced extras. Both teams were held until the 12th when back-to-back singles from Ryan McMahon and Noel Cuevas put runners on the corners for the Isotopes. Jordan Patterson delivered the winning RBI with a sacrifice fly.

Nine of the 13 runs scored in the game were off home runs with John Andreoli going deep twice for Iowa, including his second leadoff homer in as many games. Cael Brockmeyer added a solo shot in the first inning for the I-Cubs. Albuquerque's long balls did more damage with Derrick Gibson hitting a two-run home run in the third and Patterson hitting a three-run blast in the sixth to get the Isotopes back in the game.

Felix Pena took a blown save in the game, allowing the tying run to score in the eighth. Dillon Maples (1-2) was handed the loss and Austin House (6-1) took the win.

Iowa takes the day off tomorrow before beginning an eight-game homestand at Principal Park Thursday. Promotions for the week include Dog Days and Dollar Dogs on August 8. For more information or tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

