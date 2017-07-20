Albuquerque defeats Tacoma

News Release

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A strong start from Casey Lawrence was not enough to propel the Tacoma Rainiers (47-50) to victory, as they ultimately fell on the road to the Albuquerque Isotopes (50-47) by a final score of 3-1 on Wednesday night at Isotopes Park.

Lawrence turned in 7.2 innings of four-hit, three-run ball while striking out six and issuing no walks. He took the loss, his third of the season.

First baseman Daniel Vogelbach finished the game 3-for-4 with three singles, checking in with the only multiple hit performance for Tacoma.

Albuquerque struck first with a solo home run from Noel Cuevas in the bottom of the second inning, giving the Isotopes an early 1-0 lead.

Center fielder Leonys Martin drew a walk to open the top of the fourth, advanced to third on an errant pickoff throw, and came across to score the tying run on an RBI groundout from catcher Tuffy Gosewisch, evening the score at 1-1.

The Isotopes pulled back out in front on Mike Tauchman's solo home run to center field in the bottom of the fifth, and extended their lead to 3-1 on a sac fly in the seventh.

Tacoma and Albuquerque close out their five-game series with a day game tomorrow at 11:05 a.m. PT. Right-hander Tyler Cloyd (1-1, 1.93) takes the mound for the Rainiers, opposite Isotopes righty Zach Jemiola (3-2, 6.21).

