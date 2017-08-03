Alberga Returning to Norfolk for Second Season

News Release

NORFOLK, VA. - The Norfolk Admirals, proud new ECHL affiliate of the Nashville Predators, announced the re-signing of forward Domenic Alberga today.

Alberga, 25, dressed in 53 games with Norfolk in 2016-17, accumulating a career-high 29 points and 53 penalty minutes. 2016-17 was the second professional year for the native of Maple, Ontario native and first in Norfolk.

"I wanted to come back because I really enjoyed playing for the fans in Norfolk. They deserve all the credit," Alberga stated.

The former Ryerson University student gave the Hampton Roads faithful a reason to cheer, leading the club in power play goals (6) and bringing a consistent energy each evening.

"We had an awesome locker room that really bonded last year as well and became closer during all of the changes that took place. The guys all really tried their best to make it a positive environment, which can be really difficult when you're dealing with both coaching and front office changes," #8 continued.

Alberga was out of the lineup when the team made the decision to relieve Rod Aldoff of his duties and bring in Robbie Ftorek, however the 6'1" - 209 lbs. viewed the move optimistically and it paid off.

"Playing for Robbie was a learning experience for me. Coming off an injury and trying to impress him was a difficult task but he knows how to get close and work with guys. We obviously improved and he's probably the best teacher I've ever played for."

With all of the changes and his injury in the past, Alberga wants to take those lessons learned from Ftorek and utilize them to have a successful for 2017-18.

"As a team, obviously we want to do the best we can to win a Kelly Cup for the fans in Norfolk. As an individual, all I want to do is to be a good teammate and be a role model. I can't tell how you much I'm looking forward to this season."

Domenic and the Admirals kick off the 2017-18 season in Idaho on October 13 and will get things underway at Scope on Friday, October 27.

