Albany Dutchmen Sweep Oneonta Outlaws

News Release

ONEONTA, N.Y. - The Dutchmen swept its double header against the Oneonta Outlaws Thursday to advance to 17-10 on the season.

The doubleheader sweep extends Albany's winning streak to four games. The Dutchmen took down the Outlaws 3-1 in game one and dominated their way to an 11-1 victory in game two, both games were seven innings long.

In the first game, Jack Grabek (Bucknell) got the ball for Albany and pitched 4.2 innings of one run ball and allowed just four hits and two walks while striking out five and earned the win.

In the top of the first, Brandt Holland (North Alabama) gave the Dutchmen a 1-0 lead off a two out single that scored Trace Tyre (Ole Miss).

The Outlaws quickly responded in the bottom half of the inning scoring one run on an Ian Fair (North Eastern) double that scored Chandler Engel (South Carolina Sumter) tying the game at one.

In the top of the fifth, Zach Durfee (Siena) scored on an error giving the Dutchmen a 2-1 lead. Durfee went on to score an insurance run in the seventh on a Justin Childers (Ohio Dominican) sacrifice that gave the Dutchmen a two run lead they would not surrender.

Jeremiah Burke (Georgetown) relieved Grabek in the fifth inning and pitched 2.1 perfect innings, striking out three, to solidify the 3-1 Albany victory in game one of the doubleheader.

In the second game, the Dutchmen bats exploded scoring in double digits for the third time in four games, taking down the Outlaws 11-1.

Nick Gallo (Oklahoma State) was the standout for Albany in game two going 3-5, knocking in five batters and scoring two runs of his own. Chris Villa (Seton Hall) added two RBI's on a fourth inning triple.

Eight of nine Dutchmen batters recorded a hit in the contest and four Dutchmen players notched extra base hits.

Albany did all of its damage against the Outlaws game two starter Michael White (Stonehill) who gave up 11 runs on 10 hits in five innings of work. Only six of White's 11 runs were earned as the Outlaws committed four errors in game two of the doubleheader.

Hitting was not the only bright spot for the Dutchmen in their second win of the night, Matt Pierce (Siena) pitched six innings of no run ball allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out six, earning the win. Thursday marked the second straight day a Siena pitcher recorded a win for the Dutchmen.

Pierce's college teammate Nick Bruno (Siena) came in to pitch the final frame for the Dutchmen and allowed one run on one hit and two walks to secure the 11-1 victory.

Albany is back in action Friday hitting the road to take on the Amsterdam Mohawks at Shuttleworth Park with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. The Mohawks are currently in first place in the eastern division.

The Dutchmen are back home Sunday against the Saugerties Stallions for the annual Pink Game benefiting the American Cancer Society and Susan G. Komen For the Cure. Game worn autographed pink jerseys will be auctioned off along with other great prizes including New York Yankees tickets, rounds of golf and restaurant gift certificates. First pitch is set for 5:05 p.m. at Siena Field.

