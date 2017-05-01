Albany Devils Transaction -- 01.05.2017
January 5, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Albany Devils News Release
New Jersey has recalled D Seth Helgeson from Albany (AHL).
Additionally, the Albany Devils have signed D-Jacob MacDonald to a PTO. He will wear number 38.
