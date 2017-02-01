Albany Devils Transaction -- 01.02.2017
January 2, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Albany Devils News Release
New Jersey has claimed F Reid Boucher off waivers from Nashville. In addition, the club has assigned D Yohann Auvitu to Albany (AHL).
