Albany Devils Transaction -- 01.01.2017

January 1, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Albany Devils News Release





The New Jersey Devils have recalled D Steven Santini from Albany (AHL).

Additionally, D Brandon Gormley was reassigned to Albany from the Canadian National Team after helping Team Canada win the 2016 Spengler Cup. Gormley finished the tournament with one goal and three assists.

