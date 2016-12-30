Albany Devils Today / Game Day -- December 30, 2016
December 30, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Albany Devils News Release
ALBANY, NY - The Albany Devils will take on the Toronto Marlies Friday at Times Union Center for a 7 pm puck drop. The last time these teams faced off was a weekend series in Toronto on Dec. 17 and 18. Albany came out on top Saturday, 3-1, but fell Sunday, 4-1. Both teams are coming off loses; Monday, Dec. 26. Albany fell to Providence, 4-2. Toronto lost to Binghamton, 3-1, on Wednesday.
THREE LINES OF INTEREST
New Jersey Bound : Yohann Auvitu was called up to New Jersey on Dec. 27. During his five-game span with Albany, which started on Dec. 14, he had one assist. With the New Jersey Devils this season, he's played 23 games and has four points (2g-2a).
Leading Scorers : When facing Toronto, John Quenneville is at the top of the point list for Albany. Quenneville has four points (1g-3a) in five outings against the Marlies so far this season. Tied for second place with three points each are Blake Coleman (2g-1a), Brian Gibbons (2g-1a) and Joe Blandisi (3a).
Standings Watch : In the North Division, the Devils stand in third place (0.550), while the Marlies are currently in fourth (0.483). In the Eastern Conference, Albany is eighth, while Toronto is ninth.
