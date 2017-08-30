Albadawi Earns NASL Team of the Week Honor

News Release

CARY, N.C. - Nazmi Albadawi has been selected to the NASL Team of the Week for Week 5 of the NASL Fall Season following his role in the team's 2-2 draw with the New York Cosmos.

In his 100^th NASL appearance, the Raleigh native recorded his second goal of the season and created three chances, including the chance that led to NCFC's game-tying goal in the 90^th minute. In the midfield, Albadawi was a contributor on all sides of the ball. He completed 29 passes, chipped in a successful cross, added a tackle and won two duels.

NCFC has now placed a member on the NASL Team of the Week for the past five weeks. Albadawi has earned the honor twice this season.

Albadawi and North Carolina FC will remain at home as they take on FC Edmonton on Saturday, Sep. 2 at 7:30 p.m. at Sahlen's Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. The match will be presented by WakeMed. Tickets are available online at NCFCTIX.com or over the phone by calling the North Carolina Football Club Ticket Office at 919.459.8144.

NASL Fall Honors: Week 1: NASL Team of the Week - Steven Miller Week 2: NASL Team of the Week - James Marcelin, Steven Miller Week 3: NASL Team of the Week - Dre Fortune Week 4: NASL Team of the Week - Brian Sylvestre Week 5: NASL Team of the Week - Nazmi Albadawi

NASL Spring Honors: Week 1: NASL Team of the Week - Matt Fondy and Connor Tobin Week 4: NASL Player of the Week - Matt Fondy NASL Team of the Week - Matt Fondy, Connor Tobin, Lance Laing, Nazmi Albadawi, Steven Miller Week 5: NASL Player of the Week - Brian Sylvestre NASL Team of the Week - Lance Laing, Brian Sylvestre Week 6: NASL Team of the Week - Brian Sylvestre, Steven Miller Week 8: NASL Player of the Week - Lance Laing NASL Team of the Week - Lance Laing, Steven Miller, Brian Sylvestre Week 9: NASL Team of the Week - Matt Fondy, Billy Schuler, Connor Tobin Week 11: NASL Team of the Week - Brian Sylvestre Week12: NASL Team of the Week - Billy Schuler Week 15: NASL Team of the Week - Billy Schuler, Jose Carranza Week 17: NASL Team of the Week - Lance Laing

