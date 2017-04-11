Alamo, Spingola Help Pelicans Hand Astros First Loss

News Release

LILLINGTON, N.C. - Daniel Spingola reached base four times and Tyler Alamo homered and reached three times Tuesday in the Myrtle Beach Pelicans' 7-3 win over the Buies Creek Astros at Jim Perry Stadium.

With the score tied at three, Alamo bashed a solo home run to give Myrtle Beach (4-2) a 4-3 advantage. Two batters later, Buies Creek (5-1) starter Elieser Hernandez (1-1) hit Connor Myers with a pitch before Robert Garcia singled. Following a pop out, Bryant Flete walked to load the bases. Hernandez then plunked P.J. Higgins with a pitch to force in a run and give the Birds a 5-3 advantage.

Pelicans starter Adbert Alzolay did not factor into the decision, yielding three runs on six hits in 4.1 innings. The Myrtle Beach bullpen, though, was dominant. Dillon Maples (1-0) pitched 1.2 frames of shutout ball, striking out three. Pedro Araujo whiffed three in two shutout frames before James Norwood tossed a scoreless ninth.

With the score still 5-3 in the top of the ninth, Spingola doubled and Alamo walked with two outs. Jesse Hodges then drilled a two-run triple to center to increase the Birds' lead to 7-3.

Buies Creek got on the board first on a wild pitch in the first inning. However, Spingola walked and Alamo singled to jumpstart the second. Hodges then knocked in Spingola with a base hit to tie the game. Following a Myers sacrifice bunt, Garcia notched an RBI single and Carlos Sepulveda hit an RBI ground out to build a 3-1 lead.

However, that would be short-lived. Stijn Van Der Meer singled with two outs in the bottom of the second and scored on Johnny Sewald's RBI double. Myles Straw's base hit brought around Sewald to knot the score at three.

Eight of the nine Pelicans in the lineup reached base at least once, with Sepulveda, Higgins, Spingola, Alamo, Hodges, Myers and Garcia doing so multiple times.

Wednesday's 11 a.m. contest is the rubber game of the three-game series, pitting Myrtle Beach RHP Thomas Hatch (0-0, 0.00 ERA) makes the start for the Pelicans against Astros RHP Akeem Bostick (0-0, 0.00 ERA). Coverage begins at 10:45 a.m. on MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, the MiLB First Pitch app and TuneIn.

