Akron Thumps Erie

News Release

AKRON, Oh.--- The SeaWolves surrendered nine unanswered runs en route to a 10-4 loss to the Akron RubberDucks Tuesday at Canal Park.

Erie jumped on the board in the first inning with a sacrifice fly to left by Christin Stewart that brought in Harold Castro to make it 1-0.

The SeaWolves immediately answered in the fourth inning. Christin Stewart doubled, then reached third on a wild pitch from Akron's starting pitcher Thomas Pannone. With one out, Gabriel Quintana earned his 44th RBI of the season with a sacrifice fly to right that scored Stewart.

The 'Wolves extended the lead in the sixth in Pannone's final inning of work. After Stewart reached on a fielder's choice, Tim Remes cranked the first triple of his professional career to make in 3-1 Erie. In the ensuing at-bat, Quintana lined a ball to leftfield that was dropped by Dorssys Paulino. Tim Remes scored on the error and the SeaWolves led 4-1 going into the bottom of the sixth.

RubberDucks first baseman Bobby Bradley drilled a solo home run to right off Ladwig to make it 4-2 going into the seventh.

Akron found their offensive spark in the seventh inning and did not slow down. Bradley went yard again with a three-run homer, and then Eric Haase hit his 13th home run of the year in the next at-bat to take the 6-4.

The RubberDucks tacked on four more runs in the eighth to make it 10-4 Akron. Bobby Bradley destroyed his third home run of the night on a three run bomb after Mike Papi brought in a run on a sacrifice fly.

Jairo Labourt (1-1) was handed the loss for the SeaWolves, while Robbie Aviles (4-1) earned the win.

Despite the lopsided loss, A.J. Ladwig worked well in his effort. The righty only allowed two runs and one earned through 5.1 innings of work while striking out three.

The SeaWolves will try to bounce back Wednesday as they send Myles Jaye (1-6, 3.90 ERA) to the mound to face LHP Matt Whitehouse (3-3, 3.28 ERA). The first pitch is set for 7:05 PM at Canal Park

