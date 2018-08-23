Akin, Joseph Named Eastern League Postseason All-Stars

August 23, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Bowie Baysox News Release





BOWIE, Md. - The Eastern League of Professional Baseball is pleased to announce the selections for the 2018 Eastern League All-Star Team as voted on by respective Eastern League managers and coaches and media personnel.

Designated Hitter: Corban Joseph, Bowie Baysox (.311, 15 HR, 63 RBI, 68 R)

In 112 games for the Bowie Baysox this season, Corban Joseph is hitting .311 (130-for-418) with 28 doubles, 15 home runs, 68 runs scored, and 63 RBIs. Joseph's .311 batting average currently leads the league and he also ranks among the league leaders in hits (130-2nd), OPS (.869-2nd), total bases (205-3rd), slugging percentage (.490-4th), on-base percentage (.378-5th), extra-base hits (44-5th), doubles (28-6th), runs scored (68-tied 7th), and RBIs (63-10th). Corban has been with Bowie the entire season outside of a brief promotion to Baltimore where he made his MLB debut and collected his first career hit on June 15th against the Miami Marlins. Joseph was also named to the Western Division roster for the 2018 Eastern League All-Star Game in Trenton. Additionally, Joseph was named to the 2009 South Atlantic League Postseason All-Star Team as a member of the Charleston RiverDogs, as well as the 2010 Florida State League and 2011 Eastern League Mid-season All-Star Teams with the Tampa Yankees and Trenton Thunder, respectively.

Left-Handed Starter: Keegan Akin, Bowie Baysox (14-6, 2.77 ERA)

Keegan Akin has started 23 games for the Bowie Baysox this season and has a record of 14-6 with 135 strikeouts and a 2.77 ERA over 130.0 inning of work. Akin is currently in line to become just the sixth pitcher in the history of the league to win the pitching equivalent of the Triple Crown, as he currently leads the league in wins (14), ERA (2.77) and strikeouts (135). He is also ranked among the league leaders in batting average against (.209-2nd), WHIP (1.18-4th), and innings pitched (130.0-5th). Keegan was named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the period of August 13th-August 19th and was a member of the Western Division roster for the 2018 Eastern League All-Star Game in Trenton, strikeout out a pair of batters over one scoreless inning of work.

