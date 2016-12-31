Akeson Breaks Out, Driedger Shines Again in 3-2 Win over Pens
December 31, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Senators News Release
BINGHAMTON, NY. - Jason Akeson scored twice and Chris Driedger stopped 44 of 46 shots he faces as the Binghamton Senators defeated the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on New Year's Eve 3-2 in front of 4,177 at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena.
The Penguins opened the scoring for the night just over three minutes into the game on Sahir Gill's first goal of the year. Kevin Porter won an offensive zone faceoff and passed the puck right back to Gill who then took a quick shot from the right faceoff circle for the 1-0 lead 3:09 into the game.
The B-Sens bounced back and got on the board 7:51 into the first period during a man-advantage chance. Akeson took a feed on the blue line from Phil Varone and sent a shot through traffic past Casey DeSmith. Ben Harpur had the secondary assist on Akeson's first goal of the year. The teams went into the first intermission tied 1-1 with the B-Sens outshooting the visitors 13-8.
Binghamton scored two unanswered goals in the middle frame to push to help maintain the lead. Akeson scored his second of the night at the 1:11 mark with help from Varone once again. Varone sent Akeson a pass from the left corner to the front of the net where the forward deflected home his second goal of the season. Chris Rumble picked up the secondary assist on the goal.
Buddy Robinson made it a 3-1 lead with his seventh goal of the season just over five minutes later. Francis Perron sent a long pass up the ice to Robinson who shot the puck top shelf from the bottom of the right faceoff circle. The B-Sens went to the locker room for the second intermission with the 3-1 lead despite being outshot 28-19.
The Penguins made a final push in the third period that resulted with one goal but eventually fell up short. Tim Erixon held the puck on the blue line during a power play and found Jake Guentzel at the top of the right faceoff circle. Guentzel sent his shot top shelf over Driedger for his 18th goal of the year, but the B-Sens managed to hold the lead and earn the win.
Driedger stopped 44 shots to earn the win while DeSmith had 23 saves in the losing effort.
The Binghamton Senators start 2017 with a home game on Friday, January 6, against the St. John's IceCaps at 7:05 p.m. The Executive Office will be open to purchase tickets Monday to Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday from 8:00 a.m. until the second intermission. Fans can tune in on U.S. Country 96.9 FM, 680 AM, iHeartRadio's website and mobile app, and AHL Live.
Affordable ticket packages for the 2016-17 season of Binghamton Senators hockey are on sale now! For more information on tickets, including pricing and location, visit www.binghamtonsenators.com or call the Senators front office at 607-722-SENS(7367).
Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtonsenators.com. Follow the Senators all year long on Facebook (/binghamtonsenators), Twitter (@SenatorsAHL), Instagram (@senatorsahl), Snapchat (@bsenshockey), and the team's Youtube channel (/BinghamtonSenators).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
American Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2016
- Condors Drop Final Game of 2016; Head Outdoors Next Saturday in The - Bakersfield Condors
- Rampage Complete Sweep of Roadunners with 4-2 Victory - San Antonio Rampage
- Griffins End 2016 on a Roll - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Akeson Breaks Out, Driedger Shines Again in 3-2 Win over Pens - Binghamton Senators
- Comets Close Year with Loss to Rochester - Utica Comets
- Penguins Fall at Binghamton, 3-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Nelson to Coach Central Division in 2017 AHL All-Star Classic - Grand Rapids Griffins
- WOLF PACK GAME RECAP - Albany Devils 3, Hartford Wolf Pack 1 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Four-Goal First Period Leads Crunch to 7-5 Victory over IceCaps - Syracuse Crunch
- Sexton's Late Goal Gives Albany the Win - Albany Devils
- IceCaps RECAP -- IceCaps Lose 7-5 to Crunch - St. John's IceCaps
- Agostino Tallies Four as Wolves Prune Wild - Chicago Wolves
- Late Surge Falls Short, Wolves Escape Iowa with 5-2 Win - Iowa Wild
- Pelech Loaned to the Sound Tigers - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Islanders Assign Halak to the Sound Tigers - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Hannikainen Earns Fifth NHL Call-Up this Season - Cleveland Monsters
- IceCaps Assign Mathieu Gagnon to Brampton - St. John's IceCaps
- Detroit Reassigns Nastasiuk to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolf Pack Recall Defenseman Garrett Noonan From Greenville - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Reign and Heat Collide in New Year's Eve Showdown - Ontario Reign
- Four Score & 25 Saves Ago, Iowa Downed at BMO - Rockford IceHogs
- Bollig Ties Team-Lead with Power-Play Tally in Heat Loss - Stockton Heat
- Condors Blast the Barracuda 7-2; 8 Days Until the Condorstown - Bakersfield Condors
- Rampage Speed Past Roadunners in 5-2 Victory - San Antonio Rampage
- Manitoba Loses 3-2 in OT - Manitoba Moose
- Quenneville, Camper Power Devils to Victory - Albany Devils
- Wolves Slide by Admirals in Shootout - Chicago Wolves
- Amerks Get by Phantoms in Overtime to Close Out Homestand - Rochester Americans
- Monsters Snap Griffins' Five-Game Win Streak - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wallmark's Goal Gives Checkers Comeback Victory In Manitoba - Charlotte Checkers
- Senators Slip Past Crunch, 3-2, in Shootout - Syracuse Crunch
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.